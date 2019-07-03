US Olympic chief received $2.4 million severance amid Larry Nassar scandal

The severance payment was revealed in a financial report made public Wednesday. The committee, renamed last month as the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, or USOPC, defended the severance pay in a statement from Susanne Lyons, chairman of the board of directors.

Blackmun knew about accusations against the doctor, Larry Nassar, for more than a year before they became public in September 2016, but did not investigate, report or try to stop Nassar’s behavior, in effect helping to cover it up, according to a scathing report made public in December that was commissioned by the Olympic committee.

Scott Blackmun, the former chief executive of the US Olympic Committee who resigned under pressure in February and was heavily criticized for failing to protect gymnasts from being sexually abused by their national team doctor, received $2.4 million in severance pay.

Based “on the requirement for new leadership to guide the organization forward, as well as Blackmun’s serious health challenges, the board approved a separation agreement, as provided for in his contract,” Lyons said in the statement.

Blackmun was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January 2018, a month before he resigned. He did not immediately return a phone call Wednesday seeking comment.

The severance pay was called “vile” and “despicable” by John C. Manly, an attorney who represents nearly 200 accusers of Nassar, who is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct.

Manly said Wednesday that Blackmun’s inaction upon learning of accusations of sexual abuse by Nassar had caused harm.

“I represent dozens of little girls who were molested after that time,” Manly said. “What kind of an organization gives somebody a multimillion dollar bonus for protecting a child molester?”

Manly called for the resignation of the current USOPC leadership, including Sarah Hirshland, Blackmun’s successor as chief executive, and Lyons.

“They need to go,” Manly said, adding, “This is behavior you expect from the Catholic bishops, not the governing body for America’s athletes.”

Hirshland said in a statement that the Olympic committee was providing more resources to athletes, national governing bodies and sports programming “than at any point in our organization’s history.”

“We’ve also instituted critical reforms that have helped to begin to regain the support of the public, our donors and partners, and that is reflected in the strength of our financial statements.”

Still, the Olympic committee faced withering criticism Wednesday from athletes’ advocates when news of the severance payment to Blackmun became public.

Nancy Hogshead-Makar, a lawyer and former Olympic swimming champion who is seeking to reform the Olympic committee, expressed indignation in an interview, describing Blackmun as “somebody who intentionally and deliberately turned away from athletes who were being sexually abused.”

She criticized Blackmun’s stance that the Olympic committee had jurisdiction over athletes only after they had been named to Olympic teams, describing his position as, “Don’t look at us; it’s not our fault.”

“That hurt every athlete that competed in the Olympic system,” Hogshead-Makar said.

Steve Penny, a former chief executive of USA Gymnastics, who resigned in 2017 amid the sexual abuse scandal, received about $1 million in severance pay. He was arrested in October after being indicted on charges of tampering with evidence in the case. He has pleaded not guilty.

Manly, the lawyer, noted that Blackmun and Penny, two officials accused of doing little or nothing to halt the abuse of athletes, have received a combined $3.4 million in severance pay.

“That’s just despicable,” Manly said.

Edward G. Williams, a lawyer and former Olympian who is co-chair of a group called the Committee to Restore Integrity to the USOPC, said in an email that the severance payout to Blackmun was “outrageous and shocks the conscience.”

He called on Congress to act, saying the Olympic committee “cannot ever be expected to fix itself.”

A 233-page report by the law firm Ropes & Gray, commissioned by the Olympic committee and released in December, sought to determine which officials at the USOPC and USA Gymnastics knew what, and when, about Nassar’s serial abuse. The report said the law firm’s investigators found “an ecosystem that facilitated his criminal acts.”

The report placed blame with Blackmun and Alan Ashley, the Olympic committee’s former chief of sports performance, who was fired last year, for their inaction and their attempts to keep the accusations against Nassar from becoming public.

Blackmun and Ashley learned of the accusations in July 2015, investigators found. At the time, Penny, then USA Gymnastics’ chief executive, told them that several gymnasts had accused Nassar of inappropriately touching them. Penny said he would report that abuse to the FBI.

Blackmun told Ropes & Gray investigators that he had called a meeting with experts and other USOC officials after learning of the accusations. But investigators could not corroborate the story and, according to the report, Blackmun said he “was mistaken in his recollection.”

The Olympic committee did nothing to investigate whether Nassar had treated any athletes at the Olympics or any other USOPC event; did not examine whether the gymnastics federation was ensuring the safety of its athletes; did not report Nassar to law enforcement or check to see whether Penny had; did not bar Nassar from USOPC events or facilities; and did not even discuss the sexual abuse allegations with its own department that handles sexual abuse cases, the report said.

Instead, according to the report, Blackmun and Penny worked hard to “preserve their institutional interests — even as Nassar retired from the sport with his reputation intact and continued to have access to girls and young women at the college, club and high school levels.”