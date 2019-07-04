Brandon Lowe out, Gleyber Torres in at All-Star Game

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right shin and will not play in next week’s All-Star Game. Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was named to replace Lowe, who himself was an injury replacement for Los Angeles Angels infielder Tommy La Stella . Lowe, hitting .276 with team-best 16 homers and 49 RBIs, is hopeful of returning right after the All-Star break. Torres, hitting .294 with 19 homers and 50 RBIs, was named an All-Star last season but couldn’t play due to a right hip injury . . . The Tigers placed outfielder JaCoby Jones on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain. Jones, batting .244 with nine homers and 23 RBIs in 69 games, left the first game of a Wednesday doubleheader with back spasms.

Scott Piercy went on a late birdie binge en route to a 9-under-par 62 and the first-round lead at the inaugural 3M Open in Blaine, Minn. Adam Hadwin and Hideki Matsuyama are each two shots back after a 7-under 64 at the TPC Twin Cities, host to the first regular tour event in Minnesota since 1969. Piercy birdied one of his first seven holes and eight of his final 11, including a nearly 30-foot putt on No. 16 . . . Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington shot a 7-under 63 to take a one-shot lead over Zander Lombard in the opening round of the Irish Open in Lahinch. The 47-year-old Harrington, who won his national open in 2007 and hasn’t won anywhere since 2016, made eight birdies and a bogey in just his eighth start worldwide this year because of a wrist injury . . . Yu Liu of China shot a 10-under 62 that gave her a one-shot lead in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida, Wisc. Liu shot a career-low 63 there a year ago. Sung Hyun Park, in her return to No. 1 in the world, opened with a 65.

NHL

Habs add D-man Chiarot

The Montreal Canadiens signed defenseman Ben Chiarot to a $10.5 million, three-year contract. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound left-shooting blue liner had a career-high 20 points and 62 penalty minutes in 78 games with the Jets last season . . . Toronto signed contract extensions with two restricted free agents acquired Monday: Former Ottawa defenseman Cody Ceci agreed to a one-year extension for $4.5 million, while ex-Colorado forward Alex Kerfoot was locked up for four more years with an average annual value of $3.5M.

SOCCER

New TV deal for NWSL

ESPN announced it will televise 14 National Women’s Soccer League matches the rest of this season, staring with a July 14 meeting between Portland and Orlando on ESPN News. Eight games will be televised on ESPN News and six on ESPN2, including both semifinals and the championship on Oct. 27 . . . Former Bayern Munich and Netherlands forward Arjen Robben, 35, announced his retirement from soccer. He helped Bayern to eight Bundesliga wins and five German Cup titles, including a double this season, most of which he missed due to injury. Robben 96 appearances for the Dutch team, including its run to the 2010 World Cup final, before his international retirement in 2017 . . . In the English Premier League, Manchester City completed the signing of Spain midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid for $79 million, while Leicester spent a reported $37M to bring in Ayoze Perez from Newcastle.

MISCELLANY

Keselowski admits intent

Brad Keselowski says he was sending a message by intentionally running into William Byron during practice for Saturday’s Sprint Cup race at Daytona International Speedway. Keselowski was upset about Byron’s blocking a year ago at Daytona and retaliated during the second of two practice sessions. Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet sustained enough damage that his team switched to a backup car before qualifying and will have to start at the rear of the field in the 400-mile race . . . Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a South Florida car crash that required his left arm be amputated. The 22-year-old played at the University of Miami and was drafted by Carolina in the seventh round in 2018. He spent much of last season on their practice squad before the Dolphins signed him in December . . . Sergio Cabral, a jailed former governor of Rio de Janeiro state, told a judge he paid about $2 million for up to six votes of International Olympic Committee members to award the Brazilian city the 2016 Games. The attorney for former Brazilian Olympic Committee chairman Carlos Arthur Nuzman said Cabral has no evidence . . . Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya ran the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) AJC Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta in 27 minutes, 1 second, the 19-year-old breaking the U.S. record of 27:04, set in the event by Joseph Kimani in 1996.