US women’s soccer team a hit with viewers

That emboldened Archie Bunker wannabe in your neighborhood isn’t going to like this, which makes it all the more satisfying, but the diverse and charismatic US women’s soccer team has been a ratings smash on Fox (irony meter, shattered) during its charge to Sunday’s World Cup final against the Netherlands.

During their 2-1 victory over England in Tuesday’s semifinal, goal scorer and tea sipper Alex Morgan and friends averaged 7.03 million viewers and earned a 4.3 household rating on the network, remarkable numbers for a daytime match in July. How remarkable? The showdown outrated 69 of the 76 NBA playoff games this season, including all six Eastern Conference finals broadcasts on TNT.