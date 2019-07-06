Clippers sign Kawhi Leonard, trade for Paul George

George will be traded for at least four first-round picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity early Saturday because none of the moves have been finalized. And Leonard made his decision to sign with the Clippers after the team swung the deal to land George, the person said.

The Clippers will be landing Leonard as a free agent after they acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a massive trade for players and draft picks, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

Advertisement

ESPN, which first reported the trade, also said the Thunder were getting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari from the Clippers.

Leonard going to the Clippers means that for the first time, a reigning NBA Finals MVP will be changing teams before the following season. Leonard was also being pursued by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors, the team he led to last season’s NBA title.

The most the Clippers can offer Leonard is $142 million over four years, which is the deal he is expected to sign.

‘‘New adventure in OKC,’’ Gallinari tweeted.

Leonard is entering his ninth NBA season, is a three-time All-Star, a two-time champion and one of only three players in league history to win the NBA Finals MVP award with multiple franchises. He just turned 28 last week.

The 29-year-old George — who is owed roughly $105 million for the next three seasons — spent the last two years alongside Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City. George averaged a career-best 28 points last season even while dealing with shoulder issues that required surgery, and the Thunder couldn’t get out of the first round in either of those seasons.

Advertisement

He was a finalist for both NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year last season, when he led the league with 2.21 steals per contest.

In another move, ESPN reported Clippers restricted free-agent center Ivica Zubac will remain with the team on a four-year, $28 million deal. The 22-year-old averaged 9.4 points and 7.7 rebounds last season after arriving in a deadline trade from the Lakers.

Lakers respond: Green, Cousins, Rondo

The Lakers didn’t wait long before starting to move on from Leonard. Danny Green announced he is signing a two-year deal with the Lakers, meaning he, too, is leaving Toronto.

‘‘Kawhi has made his decision. Seems like the announcement is out,’’ Green said in a video he posted to his social media accounts. ‘‘It’s time for me to make my announcement . . . I will be teaming up with new teammates in LA, the Los Angeles Lakers.’’

Green said he enjoyed Toronto and that it was unfortunate how free agency turned out for that city, the Raptors and for Canada.

‘‘LA, here I come,’’ Green said.

Raptors President Masai Ujiri wished both the departing champions well, saying ‘‘we are very thankful for the year that Kawhi and Danny played with us here in Toronto, and I know the city and the entire country of Canada are grateful for everything they did to help us to win our first NBA championship.

‘‘On behalf of the Raptors, I say a very heartfelt thank you to Kawhi and to Danny, and we send them and their families nothing but good wishes. As an organization, the Raptors will focus on the future and continue our pursuit of a second championship.’’

Advertisement

Additionally, ESPN reported DeMarcus Cousins agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Lakers, reuniting him with former New Orleans teammate Anthony Davis, and that Rajon Rondo is remaining with LA on a two-year deal.

Zion’s summer? Nine minutes.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Zion Williamson’s summer league is over after the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft bruised his left knee in Friday’s abbreviated game.

‘‘Zion will move forward from this incident without issue,’’ Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said. ‘‘However, in an abundance of caution, we have made the determination that he will not appear in game action for the remainder of the NBA Summer League.’’

Williamson scored 11 points in nine minutes of his debut game against New York. But he took a knee-to-knee hit in the first half and was ruled out at halftime of a game that was eventually shortened after the tremors of an earthquake were felt in Las Vegas.

Sealing their deals

The Miami Heat completed their four-team trade to acquire Jimmy Butler from Philadelphia on a four-year, $142 million contract. Miami also gets Meyers Leonard from Portland and cash from the Los Angeles Clippers. Hassan Whiteside leaves Miami for Portland, Philadelphia gets Josh Richardson from Miami and the Clippers sent Moe Harkless to Portland as well. The Clippers also got a first-round protected pick from Miami, which waived Ryan Anderson to help swing the trade . . . Portland signed its supermax extension with All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, a four-year agreement that would be worth $196 million if Lillard exercises the final year of the deal in 2024-25, which would be worth well over $50 million that season. Blazers President Neil Olshey says Lillard, a winner of the NBA’s J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award and who has averaged 23.5 points and 6.3 assists in his first seven seasons in Rip City, ‘‘has exemplified every quality an organization could hope for in a franchise player’’ . . . Orlando finalized its agreements with All-Star Nikola Vucevic (four years, $100 million), who had a career year with 20.8 points and 60 double-doubles last season; Terrence Ross (four years, $54 million); and Al-Farouq Aminu, the latter a three-year contract that could be worth nearly $30 million.

Advertisement

Around the rim

■ Orlando waived Timofey Mozgov, which may keep the Magic under the luxury-tax threshold for next season. Mozgov did not play for Orlando last year because of knee issues.

■ Chicago signed forward Thaddeus Young to a $41 million, three-year contract. The 31-year-old Young has averaged 13.4 points and 6 rebounds over 12 seasons with Philadelphia, Minnesota, Brooklyn and Indiana.

The Detroit Pistons have a Morris twin again, signing Markieff Morris and Tim Frazier to free-agent deals. Markieff’s twin Marcus Morris, who signed with San Antonio on Saturday, spent the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons with Detroit before coming to the Celtics.

■ The Athletic reported defense-first forward Stanley Johnson agreed to a two-year, $7.5M deal with Toronto, the latter year a player option.

Advertisement

■ The Memphis Grizzlies plan to retire Mike Conley’s No. 11 jersey. Conley played for Memphis for 12 seasons before he was traded to Utah in a move approved Saturday.

■ According to ESPN, San Antonio will trade Davis Bertans to Washington so it can complete its three-year, $21 million free-agent agreement with former Brooklyn forward DeMarre Carroll.