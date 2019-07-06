Guide to the Women’s World Cup Final

Yet while the two programs have contrasting histories, the matchup on the field is far more even. The US has an advantage in several categories, but will find the opposition also is world class (and have been proving it over the last month).

The United States women’s national team will play in a third consecutive World Cup final on Sunday, aiming to win soccer’s most coveted prize for the fourth time in team history. Facing them will be the Netherlands, a team that made its World Cup debut in 2015. The Americans are attempting to become the first team since Germany (2003-07) to repeat, while the Dutch are hoping to pull off the upset and reach a pinnacle that the nation’s prestigious men’s team has never been able to touch.

Before tuning in for Sunday’s 2019 FIFA World Cup final, here’s a guide to help preview the tournament’s decisive game.

How to watch

The final kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday. It will be shown on Fox (and on Telemundo in Spanish). The game also will be streamed online at fuboTV and Fox Sports Go.

Watch parties will be held at City Hall Plaza in Boston, and University Park in Cambridge.

Who to watch

Megan Rapinoe, who was out in the semifinal with an injury, has been a catalyst for the U.S. offense. (Francisco Seco/AP)

The US team features an array of talented and notable players, many of whom have been in the headlines over the last month. Megan Rapinoe, who scored all of the team’s goals in the round of 16 and quarterfinal wins, was out with an injury in the semifinal. She has since stated she will be healthy for the final. And forward Alex Morgan, who netted the deciding goal in the semifinal, again will be critical in the American attack.

That said, others may play a decisive role in the final. One to watch is midfielder Julie Ertz. The 27-year-old, featured in the 2015 World Cup win as a center back, has been shifted into a defensive midfield role. Her strength and tackling ability are vital on defense, and offensively she’s a force on set pieces, often getting on the end of corner kicks. While scoring is not Ertz’s forte, her capacity to affect the game in virtually every other area could be the difference for the Americans.

For the Dutch, the strength of the team is in its commitment to attacking. In the tradition of the country’s history with the sport, the Netherlands is capable of scoring from all over the field. Still, the most likely scorer remains center forward Vivianne Miedema. Just 22, she’s already in her second World Cup and is her nation’s most prolific women’s goal scorer. She has the skill to create, and the goal-scorer’s instincts to finish attacks.

On Miedema’s left will be 2017 FIFA World Player of the Year Lieke Martens, who was instrumental in helping the team to a surprising win in UEFA Euro 2017. Martens plays her club games at FC Barcelona, and has the ability to change the game even against a formidable US defense.

How the two reached the final

Alex Morgan netted the winning goal in the semifinals against England. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

The US cruised through the group stage, notably piling up 13 goals against Thailand. In the round of 16, the Americans immediately faced a tougher test against a rising Spanish team, but Rapinoe’s goals were the difference in a 2-1 win. The same was true against the host nation French, and the scoreline was repeated a third time against England.

American strategy has been a familiar one in the knockout round: Gain a quick lead and then focus on defensive responsibilities. Though coach Jill Ellis has come under criticism for not encouraging a more proactive, attacking approach (most notably from former US goalkeeper Hope Solo), it’s hard to argue with the results.

The Netherlands required a stoppage time goal in their tournament opener to defeat New Zealand, but went on to a perfect group stage record. Against Japan in the round of 16, the Dutch survived a few late scares before advancing on a late penalty kick that Martens converted. The quarterfinals and semifinals saw improved defensive performances with wins over Italy and Sweden.

The team’s talented attack has still yet to fully hit its stride, but has been enough to make the difference when needed. The strongest part of the squad has arguably been in the midfield, where the trio of Sherida Spitse, Danielle van de Donk, and semifinal goal-scorer Jackie Groenen have allowed the Dutch to consistently dominate possession.

How will the game play out?

The Netherlands advanced to the final with a win over Sweden. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

For the first time since the group stage of the tournament, the US will have had more rest than their opponent. Additionally, the Netherlands were taken to extra time in the semifinal win over Sweden. The result could mean another fast start from the Americans, who have scored in the first 15 minutes of every game they’ve played in the 2019 World Cup.

Still, the US’ habit of dropping off once it has a lead might prove to be their undoing, especially against a technically gifted team such as the Dutch. In what likely will be a matchup of two 4-3-3 formations, control of the central midfield will be critical. Additionally, the American habit of spraying passes to wingers such as Tobin Heath will become a potentially decisive subplot to keep an eye on.

While it’s entirely possible the game will remain scoreless through 90 minutes, only one World Cup final in the women’s tournament has ever done so: The famous 1999 matchup in which the US defeated China on Brandi Chastain’s iconic penalty kick. Yet given the quality of the two teams’ attacking players, it’s likely that the goals will flow.

