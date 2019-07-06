Golfer Matthew Wolff, 20, in three-way tie at the inaugural 3M Open

Matthew Wolff , who won the NCAA individual title on Memorial Day, shot a 9-under-par 62 Saturday to share the lead with Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau at 15 under after three rounds of the inaugural 3M Open in Blaine, Minn. Morikawa shot a 64 at the TPC Twin Cities, while DeChambeau had a 70. Wolff, 20, is playing in his third event since turning professional, and the 22-year-old Morikawa his fourth. DeChambeau, who opened the day with a two-shot lead, is vying for his sixth career win. Sixteen players were within four shots of the lead, including Hideki Matsuyama and Charles Howell III . Each shot a 66 and were two shots behind . . . A late slip cost Sung Hyun Park control and she dropped into a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida, Wis. Park made double bogey on the par-5 15th. She missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole and was tied for the lead with Shanshan Feng (65), Tiffany Joh (66), and Ariya Jutanugarn (67) at 20-under 196 . . . Robert Rock narrowly missed a 30-foot putt for eagle that would have given him the second round of 59 in European Tour history. The Englishman settled for a birdie, a 10-under 60 and a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Irish Open. Rock made 11 birdies, including six straight to close his round. He was 13 under overall . . . Organizers of the British Open refused a request by former champion John Daly to use a golf cart at Royal Portrush in St. Andrews, Scotland, this month. Daly applied to use a cart because of his arthritic right knee.

US star Megan Rapinoe called out FIFA on the eve of the Women’s World Cup title match, claiming the organization doesn’t really care about the women’s game. Her criticism ranged from the gap in prize money between the men and women, to scheduling that put the World Cup final on the same day as the Gold Cup final in the US and the Copa America final in Brazil. A day earlier, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced that he'll seek to expand the tournament field from 24 to 32 teams and double the prize money for the women. But even doubling the pool from $30 million to $60 million doesn’t diminish the gap with the men’s World Cup prize money, which is set at $440 million for Qatar, up from $400 million in Russia last year . . . Lionel Messi was sent off after getting involved in a first-half shoving match with Chilean midfielder Gary Medel as Argentina beat Chile, 2-1, for third place in the Copa América tournament in Sáo Paulo. Medel also was red-carded for the altercation. Medel wasn’t happy that Messi came in from behind to try to gain possession. Medel turned to confront the Argentine star, who didn’t back down. They started to bump each other with their chests and shoulders and referee Mario Diaz de Vivar came in to immediately send both players off. Messi boycotted the medal ceremony to protest the refereeing and ‘‘corruption,’’ claiming Argentina had not been treated fairly.

Tour De France

Teunissen wins first stage

Mike Teunissen claimed the first yellow jersey of this year's Tour de France with a sprint victory. The opening stage was marked by defending champion Geraint Thomas's crash in the finale. Dutch sprinter Teunissen edged former world champion Peter Sagan and Caleb Ewan on the finish line in Brussels. Thomas’s Ineos team said he fell in the final meters of the stage, escaped unscathed, and "feels fine." Jakob Fuglsang, another favorite, also hit the tarmac about 12 miles from the finish in a separate crash. He remounted his bike with blood on his face and right knee, and tears on his jersey. He needed stitches for a cut above his right eye.

WNBA

Sims leads Lynx past Sun

Odyssey Sims scored 21 points, Sylvia Fowles had a double-double, and the Minnesota Lynx handed the host Connecticut Sun their fourth straight loss, 74-71. Napheesa Collier scored 10 points for the Lynx in her first return to Connecticut where she had a stellar college career before being a first-round draft pick. The Sun had won a franchise-record 13 straight home games. Jasmine Thomas had 16 points to lead Connecticut (9-5).

Miscellany

Weather postpones NASCAR race

The NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway was postponed because of persistent poor weather. The race will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday. This is the last year NASCAR will run at Daytona during the July 4 weekend. Daytona will instead host the regular-season finale in August, while the holiday weekend race will move to Indianapolis Motor Speedway . . . New York Yankees righthander Masahiro Tanaka, Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vazquez, Cincinnati righthander Sonny Gray and Milwaukee righthander Brandon Woodruff were added to rosters for Tuesday's All-Star Game. They replace Toronto's Marcus Stroman (strained pectoral muscle); Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke (personal matter); Washington ace Max Scherzer, who pitched Saturday; and Brewers closer Josh Hader (back stiffness) . . . Amanda Nunes stopped Holly Holm late in the first round to defend her bantamweight title, and Jon Jones squeaked out a split-decision victory over Thiago Santos to defend his light heavyweight title at UFC 239 in Las Vegas . . . A Louisiana appeals court voted to uphold the manslaughter conviction of the Ronald Gasser, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting former NFL player Joe McKnight during a road rage confrontation in 2016.