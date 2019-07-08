Mookie Betts rolling with the punches

He soon revealed that he wished his teammates — specifically Christian Vázquez, Rafael Devers, and Xander Bogaerts — had made the game.

Mookie Betts kept turning his head from side to side as he stood outside the Red Sox clubhouse in London. It was just before the Red Sox’ series finale against the New York Yankees when Betts found out that he had been selected to his fourth straight All-Star Game. He saw it as an honor that his name was once again called to play with and against the game’s most elite players. But in that moment, you could tell something else was occupying his mind.

“They’ve carried us all season,” Betts said. “I know it’s the All-Star Game and there are some big names there, but those guys deserve to be there, for sure.”

The All-Star voting is a process that many players view as flawed. In ways, it can be a popularity contest that sometimes dismisses the deserving. Bogaerts would eventually make it in as an injury replacement. Devers, however, would not.

Yet you left the tunnel outside the Sox clubhouse questioning if Betts, rightfully sticking up for his teammates, had another layer to his thinking. What did he think of his own first half?

“I’m trying to do the things I can do,” Betts said. “Working hard in the cage to try to get back to somewhat normal. Everything is going to help at some point, because it’s what not to do. That’s kind of how I look at it.”

So much went right for Betts last season. He hit .346 with 32 homers and a .438 on-base percentage. His 1.078 OPS led the league. His Sox team won the World Series in just five games. He welcomed his first daughter, Kynlee Ivory, into the world less than two weeks later. A week or so after that, in the middle of November, Betts won the American League MVP Award. His Instagram account showed his family celebrating the feat with the caption “Blessed.”

It’s been different this year.

At the break, Betts is hitting .272 with 13 homers and a .392 OBP. His OPS .859, more than 200 points less than last season’s. He’s gotten hot as of late, going 7 for 16 in his last three games. Yet his play for the most part has mirrored that of his team: inconsistent.

“Not every year is going to be the same,” Betts said, “and you just kind of have to just roll with the punches.”

Indeed, Betts has taken his punches. Some he might have rolled with, others may have landed, though he’ll never let you know that. In a town that’s known Betts as the premier talent he’s proved to be since being called up in 2014, those numbers aren’t him.

Yet the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger, who’s having a historic season of his own, thinks it’s hard to repeat such success.

“For people to repeat that every year or expect that, it’s crazy,” Bellinger said. “I mean, he probably expects to repeat that as well. Depending upon who you ask, he’s still one of the top three to five players in the game. He can impact the game both offensively and defensively.”

Teammate J.D. Martinez said mentioned that Betts was still putting together quality at-bats and pointed to his OPS still being .859 as an example that he’s still impacting the game.

“I’m constantly trying to become the best,” Betts said. “That’s kind of how I’m driven. Sometimes I’m not. I kind of focus on when I’m not than when I am. That’s probably something I need to switch.”

Manager Alex Cora echoed some of Martinez’s sentiments.

“If you look, he’s leading the league in runs scored [77],” Cora said. “I had a conversation with Carlos Beltran two year ago. There were some guys in Houston talking OPS and all that stuff. Yeah, it’s where we’re at. I said , ‘What was your goal every season?’ And Carlos said, ‘To score 100 runs.’ To score 100 runs you have to get on base. You have to drive the ball. You have to do everything right for that to happen.”

The Sox went to Betts this offseason and said they would like to talk about an extension. But Betts elected to take a bet on himself, electing arbitration instead. Betts is unwavering in what he feels he brings to the table. He and the Sox went in front of an arbiter this offseason, and Betts won. He’s unapologetic in what he feels he’s worth.

However, on the field, he’s a person that teammate David Price reminds just how great he is. It’s something he’s made a point in doing this season.

“He’s still Mookie Betts,” Price said. “Everybody in here knows how special Mookie Betts is. At times he can get down on himself, but he’s still Mookie Betts.

“That’s one thing he needs to be able to tell himself. We all know he’s the same player. We just need him to know he’s the same player.”

