The US women’s World Cup triumph was a TV ratings hit

That rating is up 20 percent over last year’s men’s World Cup final, which got an 8.3/21 for France’s win over Croatia.

The Americans’ 2-0 victory over The Netherlands Sunday in the FIFA women’s World Cup final earned a 10.0 overnight rating and 27 share on Fox, per Nielsen media research.

The United States women’s national soccer team just keeps winning.

Boston delivered the eighth-highest ratings for the telecast Sunday with a 12.0 overnight rating and 33 share. The top market was Austin, Tex. (16.7/46), followed by San Diego (14.9/42) and Washington D.C. (13.1/34).

The broadcast was the highest-rated soccer broadcast since the women’s World Cup final four years ago, when the US defeated Japan.

That broadcast earned a 15.2 rating — 34 percent higher than this year’s final — but for good reason: It aired in prime time rather than the early afternoon.

