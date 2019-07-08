Thunder deal Jerami Grant<b> to Nuggets</b> , get 13th first-rounder

Guard Avery Bradley has a deal in place to join the Lakers for a two-year deal and $9.7 million once he clears waivers, according the Los Angeles Times. The 28-year-old Bradley was waived by the Grizzlies on Saturday. He was drafted 19th overall in 2010 by the Celtics and was traded to the Pistons for Marcus Morris two summers ago. Meanwhile, the Times said LeBron James will be the starting point guard, a role new coach Frank Vogel is on board with, according to people not authorized to speak publicly.

The Denver Nuggets bolstered their front court by acquiring 25-year-old Jerami Grant from the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday for a 2020 first-round pick, two people familiar with the situation told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been approved by league officials. It’s an additional first-round selection for the Thunder, who are in line for at least four more assuming the blockbuster deal that sends Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers goes through. It would also give Oklahoma City the rights to as many as 13 first-round picks in the next seven drafts. The 6-foot-9-inch, 220-pound Grant is coming off a breakout season that saw him set career highs in points (13.6) and rebounds (5.2). Originally a second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2014, Grant — the son of longtime NBA player Harvey Grant and nephew of Horace Grant — has taken off since being sent to the Thunder in a 2016 deal. Next to leave Oklahoma City might be All-Star guard Russell Westbrook , as the Thunder have become receptive to trade talks concerning him for the first time, according to The Athletic.

Hockey

Sharks restock by signing Labanc

After losing a lot of talent in free agency, the San Jose Sharks locked up a young player who should be crucial to their success next season. San Jose re-signed 23-year-old forward Kevin Labanc to a one-year, $1 million contract. With Joe Pavelski, Joonas Donskoi, and Gustav Nyquist gone, the Sharks are counting on Labanc continuing his career progression and taking advantage of a bigger role. Labanc set career highs with 17 goals and 39 assists last season and helped the Sharks reach the Western Conference final. His most memorable moments came in Game 7 of the first round when he had three assists and the go-ahead goal on the power play in the third period that propelled the Sharks to knock off Vegas. He became the first player in NHL history to record 4 points in a single period in a Game 7 of a playoff series.

Golf

Women’s Open ups prize money

The Royal & Ancient in St. Andrews, Scotland, is raising the total prize money to $4.5 million for the Women’s British Open. R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers says that the prize fund — up from $3.25 million a year ago — is an important first step toward achieving parity with the men’s game, but that it will take time. The British Open next week has a $10.75 million purse. The winner of the Women’s British Open, to be played Aug. 1-4 at Woburn in England, will receive $675,000. That makes it the second-highest payout among the women’s five majors. The US Women’s Open champion, Jeongeun Lee6, received $1 million from a $5.5 million purse last month. The increase in prize money for the Women’s British Open comes in the first year of AIG’s five-year deal as the title sponsor.

Miscellany

Breeders’ Cup stays at Santa Anita

The Breeders’ Cup will increase the number of veterinarians on site during its world championships Nov. 1-2 at Santa Anita, where 30 horses died during the racing meet that recently concluded. Craig Fravel, president and chief executive of the Breeders’ Cup, said reaction to the board of directors’ decision to keep the event at the Southern California track has been ‘‘very supportive.’’ Besides the 14 vets on-site during Breeders’ Cup week, there will be 20 on hand during the two days of racing, Fravel said. The event will be run under the house rules adopted by track owner The Stronach Group to improve safety, including a reduction in the use of race-day Lasix, an anti-bleeding medication . . . The West Ham soccer team announced the sale of Marko Arnautovic to Chinese champion Shanghai SIPG in a terse, two-line statement. Arnautovic leaves despite signing a contract extension in late January. The value of the deal was not disclosed in a statement from West Ham, which offered no thanks for the 30-year-old forward’s 22 goals in two seasons. The club’s Twitter account message was even shorter: ‘‘Marko Arnautovic departs.’’ British media reported the transfer fee was around $27.6 million. Relations between West Ham and Arnautovic have been tense since he sought a move to China in January, and got worse this offseason.