Vlad Guerrero Jr. steals HR show, but Pete Alonso steals title

New York’s newest slugger outlasted the worn-down Blue Jays phenom in the final round of the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday night to win $1 million — nearly double his 2019 salary.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be the slugger everyone remembers from Monday night’s annual All-Star Home Run Derby, but Pete Alonso took home the trophy.

Alonso somehow had enough to edge Guerrero, who hit 91 homers but ran out of gas in the last round following an epic semifinal matchup against Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson.

Needing 23 homers to beat Guerrero, Alonso connected for a homer to left-center before flipping his bat high into the air and hugging his pitcher, cousin Derek Morgan. Alonso was then swarmed by the NL All-Stars who were treated to a power display unlike any in the event’s history.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (right) and Joc Pederson of the Dodgers put on the epic show of the night in the semifinals. (Tony Dejak/Associated Press)

Guerrero bested Josh Hamilton’s 2008 first-round total at Yankee Stadium by a nose, defeating Oakland’s Matt Chapman — a late replacement for MLB home-run leader Christian Yelich — 29-13. He then beat Pederson, 40-39, in a third tiebreaker. They tied 29-29 in the initial 4-minute round and 8-8 during 60 extra seconds. They each hit one during a three-swing tiebreaker, and Guerrero hit two in a second, finally winning when Pederson grounded out on his third swing.

Guerrero also hit the longest home run of the night at 488 feet.

Alonso, meanwhile, sparked boos when he beat Cleveland’s Carlos Santana, 14-13, to start his night, hitting his last with 1 second left on the 4-minute clock. He overcame Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., 20-19, in the semifinals, his last dropping over the center-field fence after the horn.

Alonso is the second rookie to win, following Aaron Judge in 2017. He’s also the first Mets player to win the derby outright. Darryl Strawberry shared the title with Wally Joyner in 1986.

Both Guerrero, the son of Hall of Famer and 2007 Derby champion Vlad Guerrero Sr., and Alonso are making the MLB minimum $555,000 this season. Guerrero Jr. won $500,000 for finishing second.