Report: Marcus Morris considers reneging on Spurs deal

Former Celtics forward Marcus Morris is considering reneging on his agreement with the Spurs to take a deal with the Knicks, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Morris, who averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds last season for the Celtics, agreed to terms with the Spurs on a two-year, $20 million contract with a player option on the second year. However, the Knicks reportedly have offered Morris a one-year, roughly $15 million contract after reworking their deal with guard Reggie Bullock to open salary cap space. The Spurs, who dealt Davis Bertans to the Wizards to open the midlevel exception for Morris, are reportedly still optimistic they can sign Morris.

GOLF

Daly withdraws from British Open

John Daly has withdrawn from the British Open three days after being told he can’t ride in a cart. The R&A says Daly, who won the Open at St. Andrews in 1995, withdrew because of a medical condition. Daly cited the Americans with Disabilities Act in requesting — and receiving — a cart for the PGA Championship. Daly says he has osteoarthritis in his right knee and that makes it difficult to walk. The R&A said it denied his request because it considers walking an integral part of the championship.

Tour de France

Viviani powers his way to Stage 4 win

Italy’s Elia Viviani claimed his first career stage win on the Tour de France after storming a bunch sprint to capture Stage 4. Viviani made the most of the slight uphill finish in the eastern city of Nancy, using his considerable power to edge Alexander Kristoff and Caleb Ewan. Viviani’s teammate, Julian Alaphilippe, kept the overall lead.

MISCELLANY

Sabres trade Nylander to Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks traded defenseman Henri Jokiharju to the Buffalo Sabres for underachieving forward Alex Nylander. Nylander was selected by Buffalo with the eighth overall pick in the 2016 draft . . . The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a two-year contract extension with coach Jared Bednar through the 2021-22 season . . . Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and team president Tom Glick will travel to New York next week and meet with MLS officials in an effort to convince them to bring an expansion team to Charlotte. MLS will announce two expansion teams by July 31 . . . Mixed martial arts great Ken Shamrock has started a bare-knuckle boxing promotional company for the growing combat sport. Valor Bare Knuckle will hold its first fight card Sept. 21 at 4 Bears Casino in North Dakota. The long-dormant sport is on the rise in North America after Bare Knuckle FC staged the first sanctioned bare-knuckle bouts last year. . . . Boston Marathon participants who ran on behalf of 297 non-profit organizations raised a record $38.7 million for charity through this year’s race. The 2019 race surpassed the previous fund-raising record of $38.4 million set in 2014.

Two Kenyan distance runners were provisionally suspended and charged in doping cases, including 2014 African and Commonwealth Games 10,000 meters champion Joyce Chepkirui. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit says Chepkirui’s case relates to results in her biological passport, and Jacob Kendagor is charged with avoiding giving a sample. The latest round of doping cases involving runners from Kenya in recent weeks follows a four-year ban for 2016 Olympics marathon silver medalist Eunice Kirwa. Chepkirui, 30, won the 2015 Amsterdam Marathon, and in 2016 placed third in Boston and fourth in New York.

NFL

49ers’ Garoppolo to attend QB school

Jimmy Garoppolo is going to summer school before starting training camp with the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo is spending part of his down time between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp on July 27 working in Southern California with quarterback guru Tom House. House is a former major league pitcher and pitching coach perhaps most famous for catching Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715th career homer in the Braves bullpen in 1974. But in recent years, House has run a quarterback academy in Huntington Beach called 3DQB where he helps passers refine their throwing mechanics. House has worked with several stars over the years, including Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Carson Palmer. Garoppolo met House during his time as Brady’s teammate on the Patriots and has been spending time working on his mechanics all offseason as he comes back from season-ending knee surgery.