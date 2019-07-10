Peter Sagan wins fifth stage of Tour de France

Peter Sagan of Slovakia won the fifth stage of the Tour de France as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader’s yellow jersey. The three-time world champion posted a 12th career stage win at cycling’s biggest race in the eastern city of Colmar, emerging victorious from a bunch sprint at the end of a 109-mile trek through the green forests and hills of western France’s Vosges massif.

Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points, Elizabeth Williams had a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds, and the host Atlanta Dream (4-10) beat the Connecticut Sun, 78-75. Courtney Williams led Connecticut (9-6) with 13 points. Jasmine Thomas added 12 points and five assists. Jonquel Jones, averaging a team-high 15.5 points, was just 3 of 8 from the field for 7 points.

NFL

Buccaneers CB Smith suspended

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith was suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers. Smith is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games . . . Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth posted on his Instagram account that he needs a kidney transplant and is looking for a donor. Haynesworth said that he has been battling kidney disease for a few years . . . Two former NFL players are among the six new officials for the upcoming NFL season. Field judge Nate Jones joins the NFL officiating staff from the Pac-12 after an eight-year pro career as a defensive back. Umpire Terry Killens was a linebacker during his seven NFL seasons before officiating in the American Athletic Conference . . .The Houston Texans are not hiring a general manager for the 2019 season and instead will divvy up those responsibilities among existing front-office members after abandoning pursuit of Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, according to multiple media reports.

College basketball

N.C. State charged with violations

The NCAA charged North Carolina State with four violations, accusing former assistant coach Orlando Early of providing payments and benefits connected to the recruitment of one-and-done basketball player Dennis Smith Jr., now a point guard with the New York Knicks. The school says it received its notice of allegations and now has 90 days to respond. The notice includes four serious charges, with two potential top-level charges. The NCAA alleged Early provided Smith and his associates approximately $46,700 in impermissible benefits.

Miscellany

Canucks sign Ferland to 4-year deal

Forward Micheal Ferland signed a four-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks. The NHL club announced that the contract carries an average annual value of $3.5 million. Ferland was an unrestricted free agent after putting up 40 points in 71 games for Carolina last season . . . A former Caribbean soccer official was ordered to pay a $79 million penalty stemming from the FIFA bribery scandal. A federal judge in New York City imposed the judgment against Jack Warner in a lawsuit brought by Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football. The 2017 suit accused Warner of embezzling millions from the soccer association . . . CONCACAF is limiting direct qualifying for the World Cup to only its six highest-ranked nations and scrapping the early stages that led to the six-nation final round in place since the 1998 tournament, known as the hexagonal. Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras and El Salvador are currently the top six teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean in the FIFA rankings. The decision reduces the number of qualifying matches for the US to 10, instead of 16 to 18.