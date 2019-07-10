Megan Rapinoe accepts Capitol invitation from Democrats
WASHINGTON — Megan Rapinoe has accepted an invitation for the US women’s soccer team to celebrate its World Cup victory with a visit to Congress.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday he looks forward to scheduling a time when ‘‘these inspiring women can come to the nation’s capital.’’
Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others in Congress invited the team to visit. Rapinoe told Anderson Cooper on Tuesday in an interview on CNN that she had accepted invitations from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pelosi, and Schumer to go to Washington.
The team co-captain has said she’s not interested in celebrating at the White House. It’s unclear if the winning team would be invited by President Donald Trump to visit.
When Cooper asked Rapinoe what she would say to Trump, she sighed and turned to the camera.
“Your message is excluding people. You’re excluding me, you’re excluding people that look like me, you’re excluding people of color, you’re excluding people that maybe support you,” she said. “You have an incredible responsibility as the chief of this country to take care of every single person and you need to do better for everyone.”
