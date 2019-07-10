Megan Rapinoe accepts Capitol invitation from Democrats

WASHINGTON — Megan Rapinoe has accepted an invitation for the US women’s soccer team to celebrate its World Cup victory with a visit to Congress.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday he looks forward to scheduling a time when ‘‘these inspiring women can come to the nation’s capital.’’

Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others in Congress invited the team to visit. Rapinoe told Anderson Cooper on Tuesday in an interview on CNN that she had accepted invitations from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pelosi, and Schumer to go to Washington.