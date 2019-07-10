Roger Federer reaches semifinals after winning 100th Wimbledon match

Federer is the first player to win 100 matches at one Grand Slam tournament. His overall record at the grass-court Grand Slam in 100-12.

Federer was broken in his opening service game but didn’t have much trouble after that, beating eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

WIMBLEDON, England — Roger Federer won his 100th match at Wimbledon, and it put the eight-time champion into his 13th semifinal at the All England Club.

In the semifinals, Federer will face either Rafael Nadal or Sam Querrey.

Roberto Bautista Agut reached his first Grand Slam semifinal by beating Guido Pella 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at Wimbledon.

The Spaniard broke Pella in the opening game of the first two sets, and then again for a 2-1 lead in the fourth. He served out the victory on his first match point when Pella sent a forehand long.

The 31-year-old Bautista Agut, who had never been past the fourth round of a Grand Slam before, will play defending champion Novak Djokovic on Friday.

Bautista Agut was the only player to reach the quarterfinals without dropping a set, while Pella had spent nearly twice as much time on court — 12 hours, 47 minutes compared to 6 hours, 48 minutes — after coming through two five-setters.

After being down an early break, Djokovic turned things around quickly and reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the ninth time.

The four-time champion at the All England Club won 10 straight games after trailing 4-3 in the first set, beating David Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Goffin, who has never been to the semifinals of a major tournament, did well early against the top-seeded Serb, extending rallies and pressuring Djokovic’s serve. He converted his third break point of the match to take the 4-3 lead, but he struggled after that.

Djokovic not only broke back to even the score at 4-4, but he broke again and again and again until Goffin finally held his serve early in the third set.

Djokovic will play either No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut of No. 26 Guido Pella on Friday in the semifinals.