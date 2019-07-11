Chargers RB Melvin Gordon says he will hold out of training camp for a new contract

Former short-time Patriot Albert Haynesworth said on social media he needs a kidney transplant. Haynesworth, 38, an All-Pr0 defensive lineman with the Titans, posted on Instagram he’s been battling kidney disease for a few years. He shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed and wrote that his kidneys failed him Sunday and he’s looking for a donor. Haynesworth played 10 seasons in the NFL, one with the Patriots (2011).

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will not report to training camp and will demand a trade unless he receives a new contract, according to ESPN. Gordon is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He will make $5.6 million in 2019. Durability has been a big issue with Gordon, who tore his ACL as a rookie and has missed nine games since in his four seasons. Gordon is not without precedence; Le’Veon Bell sat out the entire 2018 with the Steelers, and eventually signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in the offseason.

College football

ACC bowl game created for Fenway

The Atlantic Coast Conference has agreements with 13 bowl games from Boston to San Diego for the 2020-25 seasons. The ACC announced its bowl partners for the next postseason cycle and they included a few new additions. The conference will now send a team to the Holiday Bowl in San Diego and a newly-created game to be played at Fenway Park and run by ESPN.

Robot umpires used in Atlantic League

“Robot umpires’’ have arrived. The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional baseball league to let a computer call balls and strikes Wednesday night at its All-Star Game at York, Pa. Plate umpire Brian deBrauwere wore an earpiece connected to an iPhone in his pocket and relayed the call upon receiving it from a TrackMan computer system that uses Doppler radar. He crouched in his normal position behind the catcher and signaled balls and strikes. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said there’s no timeline on xxx

Astros’ Marisnick suspended

Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick has been suspended for two games by Major League Baseball after his violent home plate collision with Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy. Marisnick, who also was fined, appealed the suspension and was available to play. Lucroy was carted off the field last Sunday after the collision . . . The Cardinals placed catcher Yadier Molina on the injured list with a strained right thumb.

All-Star Game had record low TV rating

Baseball’s All-Star Game had a record low television rating. The American League’s 4-3 victory over the National League on Tuesday night in Cleveland had a 5.0 rating and 11 share on Fox, according to Nielsen Media Research. The game was seen by an average of 5.93 million households and 8.14 million viewers. That is down from the previous record low rating of 5.2 and 8.69 million viewers for the AL’s 8-6, 10-inning victory last year.

NHL

Cullen, 42, calls it a career

Penguins center Matt Cullen retired after a 21-season career that included three Stanley Cup titles. The 42 year-old won a Cup with Carolina in 2006 and then consecutive titles with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017. Cullen had 266 goals, 465 assists and 502 penalty minutes over 1,516 games with Anaheim, Florida, Carolina, the New York Rangers, Ottawa, Minnesota, Nashville and Pittsburgh. He also had 19 goals and 39 assists in 132 career playoff games . . .

Tour de France

Ciccone earns yellow jersey

Giulio Ciccone’s biggest dream is to wear the Giro d’Italia’s pink jersey once in his life. He will be covered in a more prestigious color Friday at the Tour de France — yellow — after a grueling effort over four brutal climbs earned him the most coveted tunic in cycling at Champagney, France. A Tour rookie, Ciccone was beaten for the stage victory by Dylan Teuns at the summit of the leg-breaking climb of the Planche des Belles Filles, yet managed to take the race lead from Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe on Thursday.

Soccer

Chastain statue unveiled outside Rose Bowl

A statue capturing Brandi Chastain’s iconic reaction to scoring the United States team’s winning goal in the 1999 Women’s World Cup has been unveiled outside the Rose Bowl. Chastain was on hand for the unveiling Wednesday, the 20th anniversary of the historic win which coincided with celebrations in New York for this year’s World Cup champion team.

Miscellany

Russia track coach broke his ban

A top Russian track coach admitted breaking his life ban for doping offenses. Vladimir Kazarin, who once coached Olympic gold medalist Maria Savinova and the athlete-turned-whistleblower Yulia Stepanova, told Russian state broadcaster Match TV that accusations he continued working with athletes after he was banned in 2017 are true. His admission comes as Russia pushes for its doping ban from international athletics to be lifted in time for the world championships in September and October. Since 2015, the Russian team has been barred from international events, though dozens of top Russians are allowed to compete as neutrals.