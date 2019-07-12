Gerry Callahan announces he’s done at WEEI

“Well, that was fun,’’ tweeted Friday afternoon. “After 20 years in morning drive, I did my last show on WEEI this morning. Thanks to all who listened. Unfortunately this ain’t a movie. Sometimes the bad guys win. Much more to come.”

Gerry Callahan, a mainstay on sports radio WEEI since 1997, is done at the station.

According to sources with knowledge of Entercom’s thinking, WAAF morning host Greg Hill will be moved to WEEI to take over the 6-10 a.m. time slot. That is expected to happen in three weeks.

Requests to Callahan seeking comment were not returned as of Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

Callahan’s departure marks the end of an era. Previously an excellent columnist at the Herald and a feature writer for Sports Illustrated, Callahan was paired with John Dennis in 1997, and the duo went on to a prolonged stretch of ratings success, often ranking first in the men 25-54 demographic in the late ‘90s and through the 2000s.

The emergence of sports radio rival 98.5 The Sports Hub challenged WEEI’s dominance beginning in 2009, and while ratings remained strong, they were not at previous heights.

In February 2013, Kirk Minihane was added as a third voice to the program, providing a ratings jolt. Dennis left in August 2016, and the renamed “Kirk and Callahan” show was consistently either first or second in the quarterly ratings.

Minihane left the program in November, and departed Entercom – WEEI’s parent company – under contentious circumstances in May for Barstool Sports.

Mike Mutnansky joined Callahan as the co-host of the renamed “Mut and Callahan” program, but ratings nosedived after Minihane’s departure. In the most recent ratings book – spring numbers were released Thursday – “Mut and Callahan” was fifth (6.5 share), while rival “Toucher and Rich” from the Sports Hub was first (9.1).

Advertisement

Chad Finn can be reached at finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.