Novak Djokovic reaches his sixth Wimbledon men’s final
WIMBLEDON, England — Novak Djokovic watched his Wimbledon semifinal opponent’s shot hit the net tape, pop in the air and slide over for a winner that tied things at a set apiece.
Centre Court spectators stood and cheered, perhaps thinking Roberto Bautista Agut was ready to keep this one tight, after all. Walking to his changeover chair, Djokovic nodded and waved his racket, then his right hand, at the crowd, sarcastically encouraging folks to get louder, as if to say, ‘‘Yeah, good for him and good for you. Enjoy it while you can.’’
Soon enough, the defending champion was bellowing and shaking his fist after putting away an overhead to go up a break in the third set. Moments later, he was ending a 45-stroke baseline exchange — the longest on record at Wimbledon, where such stats date to 2006 — with a backhand winner to save a break point. Djokovic eventually overcame Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Friday to reach his sixth final at the All England Club.
‘‘I had to dig deep,’’ Djokovic said.
In Sunday’s final, he will seek a fifth Wimbledon title and 16th Grand Slam trophy overall when he faces Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal.
Those two rivals were scheduled to face each other later Friday in their first meeting at Wimbledon since the epic 2008 final won by Nadal, 9-7 in the fifth set as darkness descended.
‘‘Of course I will watch it,’’ Djokovic said of the day’s second semifinal. ‘‘My coaches will probably see the whole match. I'll definitely see parts of it. I'm a fan of that matchup, as well. Federer-Nadal is one of the most epic rivalries of all time. So it’s fantastic to see them play today.’’
The opening semifinal was played under a cloudy sky and with a breeze that topped 10 m.p.h., occasionally bothering the No. 1-seeded Djokovic.
It was his 36th career appearance in the final four at a major tournament — and the debut in that round for Bautista Agut, who was seeded 23rd.