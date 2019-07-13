Cameron Tringale, Andrew Landry tied atop John Deere Classic

Tringale bogeyed the first hole, but that motivated him to post his lowest score of the tournament.

Winless on the PGA Tour, Tringale shot a 6-under 65 to match Landy (67) at 16-under 197 at TPC Deere Run.

Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry topped the John Deere Classic leaderboard Saturday, with a half-dozen guys right behind them in Silvis, Ill.

‘‘The bogey on the first hole was a shot in the leg,’’ Tringale said.

‘‘But I was able to get out of there myself and birdie the next two, which gave me some momentum.’’

Landry looked to be in trouble after bogeying holes 11 and 12. He then birdied 16 and 17 — only to miss a 10-foot putt that would've given him the outright lead.

Bill Haas and Adam Schenk were a stroke back. Haas (64) tied the day’s best round. Schenk had a 66. Second-round leader Jhonattan Vegas (76) fell to 8 under.

Nick Watney also had a 64 to join 2016 winner Ryan Moore (65), Dylan Frittelli (65), and Vaughn Taylor (66) at 14 under. Chris Stroud (66), Lucas Glover (69), and Roger Sloan (67) were 13 under.

Haas, who hasn’t won since 2015, has struggled this season, finishing 48th or worse in each of his last six starts. He had seven birdies in a bogey-free third round.

Moore, who has five PGA wins, finished birdie- eagle-birdie.

Perhaps the biggest surprise on a day when so many players moved into position to win Sunday was that Vegas won’t be among them.

After just one bogey in his first 40 holes, Vegas missed an 8-foot putt for par on the 5th — and a pair of poorly-hit pitches at the par-4 sixth led to a double bogey. Vegas then stuck his tee shot on the par-3 seventh hole within five feet of the cup before pushing his putt left.

LPGA — Sei Young Kim shot a 5-under 66 in the Marathon Classic to take a one-stroke lead over Lexi Thompson into the final round in Sylvania, Ohio.

Kim had seven birdies and two bogeys in gusty conditions to reach 16-under 197 at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

‘‘It was a little tough to judge the distance,’’ Kim said. ‘‘Wind very gusty, on and off.’’

The South Korean won the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship in May in California for her eighth tour title.

‘‘Tomorrow, I play with Lexi Thompson, one of my favorite players,’’ Kim said. ‘‘I'm very exciting play with her. . . . I'm very confident right now. Play same as last three days.’’

Thompson made a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a 65.

She won the ShopRite LPGA Classic last month in New Jersey for her 11th tour title.

‘‘It was a lot windier today,’’ Thompson said. ‘‘A little bit different direction, but not a big difference. It was just gusty. . . . It was a little bit more to deal with and then firmer greens in the afternoon, but it was a good test.’’

Jeongeun Lee6 was third at 12 under after a 69. Stacy Lewis (69), Jennifer Kupcho (69), and Carlota Ciganda (68) were 11 under.

Kupcho is making her sixth tour start as a pro. The former Wake Forest star won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April.

Champions — Scott Parel took advantage of Retief Goosen’s problems to take the third-round lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions’ five majors.

Seven strokes behind Goosen at the start of the day, Parel birdied two of the last three holes — holing a 30-footer on the par-4 18th — for 3-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Goosen at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

‘‘I had quite few short ones on the front nine that I didn’t make,’’ Parel said. ‘‘I guess it all evens out.’’

Goosen followed his opening rounds of 69 and 62 with a 75.

The South African played the first four holes in 4 over, making a bogey on No. 1, a double bogey on No. 3, and another bogey on No. 4. He had two more bogeys in the back nine and made only one birdie in the round.

Parel had a 5-under 205 total. He won twice last year on the 50-and-over tour.

Steve Stricker (73), Kent Jones (70), and Brandt Jobe (73) were 3 under. Stricker is coming off a victory two weeks ago in the US Senior Open, and also won the major Regions Tradition in May.

European — Bernd Wiesberger will take a two-shot lead into the last round of the Scottish Open after carding 6-under 65 at North Berwick, Scotland.

At 20 under, Wiesberger posted the lowest ever 54-hole total at the event, and of his career.

Erik van Rooyen (67) dropped out of a tie for the lead to second at 18 under at The Renaissance Club.

France’s Romain Langasque (65) and Italy’s Nino Bertasio (bogey-free 67) were two shots further back in a tie for third.

Former Ryder Cup star Jamie Donaldson and the English pair of Matt Wallace and Lee Slattery were part of a five-strong group on 15 under.

Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson went 52 holes without a dropped shot before a double bogey on the 17th left him six shots off the lead alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Italy’s Andrea Pavan (62), who made the cut on the mark of 5 under.

Former No. 1 Justin Thomas was eight shots off the pace following a 70, while Rory McIlroy was a shot further back after a 68 which included four birdies in five holes from the fifth but also three bogeys.