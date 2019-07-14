Alex Bowman heads to New Hampshire with victory in hand and renewed confidence

“I am still recovering,” Bowman said almost two weeks later. “It was a rough couple of days thereafter, but it was definitely worth it.”

The NASCAR Cup Series driver was too busy celebrating with his friends into the wee hours on Monday after winning the first Cup race of his career at Chicagoland Speedway.

The effects from his celebration might have lingered, but the 26-year-old from Tuscon, Ariz., should be plenty rested by the time he arrives at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to compete in the Foxwood Resorts Casino 301 Cup Series race July 21 in Loudon.

He will need that rest, too, considering his struggles in the Granite State, where in seven career starts he has had an average start of 27.6 and an average finish of 27.7, but recorded his best career start (eighth) and finish (11th) in last year’s race at the 1.058-mile oval.

But he also has never had a Cup Series victory in his back pocket, which opens up a new frontier of racing for Bowman.

“To be close quite a few times and not pull it off is very frustrating,” said Bowman, who finished 17th in the Cup Series race won by Kurt Busch on Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway. “To finally get one, it’s kind of relieving, just knowing we finally did it. It makes you want more.”

The victory at Chicagoland not only signified his first win but also snapped a string of second-place finishes. Three this season, to be exact.

The close calls remained at the forefront of Bowman’s mind heading into Chicagoland. His loss at Kansas Speedway on May 12 stuck with him more than the others.

“I really felt like I gave that one away,” Bowman said. “Since then, I have been beating myself up, and it felt like I should have won there.”

But he didn’t. So, the next time he found himself in a similar situation, he refused to finish second again. As the final eight laps approached at Chicagoland, he waged a tight battle with Kyle Larson. It was then Bowman found the perfect outlet to channel his frustration from Kansas Speedway.

“When [Larson’s] 42 car drove around us, I was going to crash or win the race,” Bowman said. “I was not going to finish second again.”

He didn’t crash. Or finish runner-up to Larson. Soon, he was taking a victory lap around the track before parking his No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro, one of four fielded by Hendrick Motorsports, in Victory Lane.

Once he fulfilled all of his post-race obligations as the race winner, Bowman flew home to Mount Ulla, N.C. There, the party and celebration with his friends awaited him. Sure, they had fun all through the night, but the fun was not what mattered the most to Bowman — it was the people who were present.

“I was just excited to get home and to see my friends who have been there throughout all of the struggles,” Bowman said.

The win at Chicagoland marked only one victory, the first of Bowman’s career. He realizes that. However, Bowman couldn’t help but feel emboldened by the struggles he’s waged as a driver capable of finishing in the top five but never doing so. Until, that is, his seminal triumph at Chicagoland helped him put any self-doubts in his rearview mirror.

With his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in hand, Bowman can move forward and pursue bigger goals such as a Cup Series championship. Now that he has locked in a spot in NASCAR’s playoffs, Bowman said he feels he can be more aggressive.

Other than that, he doesn’t plan to change much.

“I want to win a lot more races,” Bowman said. “I am as motivated as ever to keep it going.”