Blue Jays-Red Sox series thumbnails

W-L ERA RHP Trent Thornton 3-6 4.85 RHP Rick Porcello 6-7 5.33

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-L ERA TBA — — RHP Andrew Cashner 9-3 3.83

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-L ERA RHP Aaron Sanchez 3-13 6.22 LHP Eduardo Rodriguez 10-4 4.43

Thursday, 1:05 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-L ERA TBA — — LHP Chris Sale 3-9 4.27

Head to head: The Red Sox are 7-5 against the Blue Jays this season. Boston took two of three in Toronto two weeks ago.

Miscellany: Blue Jays rookie phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished second in the Home Run Derby last week in Cleveland despite hitting a record 91 home runs during the contest . . . Toronto’s bullpen pitched seven innings of one-run ball in a 2-1 win over the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. . . Two years after being named an All-Star, Justin Smoak has the third-worst batting average (.211) among qualified American League hitters.