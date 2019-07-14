Blue Jays-Red Sox series thumbnails
At Fenway Park
Monday, 7:10 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|RHP Trent Thornton
|3-6
|4.85
|RHP Rick Porcello
|6-7
|5.33
Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|TBA
|—
|—
|RHP Andrew Cashner
|9-3
|3.83
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|RHP Aaron Sanchez
|3-13
|6.22
|LHP Eduardo Rodriguez
|10-4
|4.43
Thursday, 1:05 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|TBA
|—
|—
|LHP Chris Sale
|3-9
|4.27
Head to head: The Red Sox are 7-5 against the Blue Jays this season. Boston took two of three in Toronto two weeks ago.
Miscellany: Blue Jays rookie phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished second in the Home Run Derby last week in Cleveland despite hitting a record 91 home runs during the contest . . . Toronto’s bullpen pitched seven innings of one-run ball in a 2-1 win over the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. . . Two years after being named an All-Star, Justin Smoak has the third-worst batting average (.211) among qualified American League hitters.
Advertisement