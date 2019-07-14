scorecardresearch

Blue Jays-Red Sox series thumbnails

At Fenway Park

Monday, 7:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-LERA
RHP Trent Thornton3-64.85
RHP Rick Porcello6-75.33

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-LERA
TBA
RHP Andrew Cashner9-33.83

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-LERA
RHP Aaron Sanchez3-136.22
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez10-44.43

Thursday, 1:05 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-LERA
TBA
LHP Chris Sale3-94.27

Head to head: The Red Sox are 7-5 against the Blue Jays this season. Boston took two of three in Toronto two weeks ago.

Miscellany: Blue Jays rookie phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished second in the Home Run Derby last week in Cleveland despite hitting a record 91 home runs during the contest . . . Toronto’s bullpen pitched seven innings of one-run ball in a 2-1 win over the Yankees on Saturday afternoon. . . Two years after being named an All-Star, Justin Smoak has the third-worst batting average (.211) among qualified American League hitters.

