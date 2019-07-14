Dylan Frittelli rides late surge to win John Deere Classic

One of eight players within two strokes of the lead entering the last day, Frittelli was looking forward to the tournament’s charter flight to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Frittelli won the John Deere Classic on Sunday, closing with a 7-under 64 for a two-stroke victory over Russell Henley at Silvis, Ill. The South African earned a spot in next week’s British Open, finishing at 21-under 263 after his bogey-free final round at TPC Deere Run.

While the rest of the leaders faltered, Dylan Frittelli surged to his first PGA Tour title.

‘‘I'm sure it’s going to be a fun flight,’’ Frittelli said.

A two-time winner on the European Tour, Frittelli birdied the par-5 17th after blasting out of a greenside bunker to 11 feet, and closed with a par on the par-4 18th.

Frittelli had tied for 46th in each of his last two starts.

‘‘I don’t want to say it was easy out there. It just felt a whole lot easier than it has been the last few weeks,’’ Frittelli said. ‘‘I calmed my nerves down.’’

Henley shot a tournament-best 61. Andrew Landry, who opened Sunday in a two-way tie for the lead, was 18 under after a 69.

Rookie Collin Morikawa (66), the runner-up last week in Minnesota, and Chris Stroud (67) followed at 17 under. Morikawa hit all 18 greens in regulation.

Henley’s career-low effort included six birdies on the back nine, capped by one on No. 18 — the same hole he double-bogeyed Friday. Henley made six putts of at least 7 feet, including 26- and 46-footers.

‘‘If you would have told me at the start of the day, ‘We'll give you 66,’ I'd have said, ‘That’s pretty good.’ So to get five better than that is really awesome,’’ Henley said.

But Henley, who finished well before Fritteli hit the turn, could only watch from the clubhouse as Frittelli surpassed him and everyone else in the field.

Frittelli, who opened with rounds of 66, 68, and 65, started the final round with three straight birdies. He matched Henley with a chip-in on No. 10 and took the lead for good with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 11th hole.

Landry birdied No. 14 to pull within two shots. But Landry went with his putter 30 feet from the pin while off the green on the par-4 15th hole, and left his try short on his way to his third bogey of the day.

Moments later, Frittelli got out of a bunker by using the green’s downward slope to his advantage, where he made a birdie putt that effectively ended the drama in the Quad Cities.

LPGA — Sei Young Kim won the Marathon Classic for her second Tour victory of the season, making five straight birdies in a mid-round burst and shooting a 6-under 65 for a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson at Sylvania, Ohio.

Kim began the birdie run on No. 7 and finished at 22-under 262 at Highland Meadows Golf Club, breaking the event mark of 263 set by In-Kyung Kim in 2017. The 26-year-old South Korean has nine tour titles, also winning the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship in May in California.

‘‘I really wanted another win, especially this week, because the last two weeks I play really bad,’’ Ki said.

Sei Young Kim’s birdie on the 15th hole helped pave the way to victory. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Thompson, a stroke behind Kim entering the day, closed birdie-eagle for a 66.

‘‘She played some amazing golf,’’ Thompson said. ‘‘I didn’t have my best ball-striking day, but 5 under, finished well. She played amazing. It’s very well deserved.’’

Six shots ahead of Thompson after the birdie run, Kim played the final seven holes in even par, offsetting a birdie on 15 with a bogey on 16.

Stacy Lewis was third at 16 under after a 66.

US Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 had a 69 to finish fourth at 14 under.

Linnea Strom (65), Tiffany Joh (67), Caroline Masson (68), Pavarisa Yoktuan (69), and Jennifer Kupcho (71) tied for fifth at 11 under.

Champions — Retief Goosen birdied the final two holes to win the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

The 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa broke a tie for the lead with a 15-foot putt on the par-4 17th and made a 10-footer on the par-4 18th for a 2-under 68 and a two-stroke victory over 65-year-old Jay Haas and Tim Petrovic.

Haas closed with a 67, and Tim Petrovic shot 68.

Scott Parel had a 73 to tie for fourth with Kent Jones (71) at 2 under.

European — Bernd Wiesberger beat Benjamin Hebert on the third playoff hole at the Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland, for his sixth European Tour title.

Hebert shot 62 to set the clubhouse target on 22 under at The Renaissance Club but overnight leader Wiesberger (69) recovered from a slow start to reclaim top spot with his fourth birdie of the day on the 16th, only to bogey the 17th and then hole from five feet on the last to force a playoff.

Wiesberger parred the third playoff hole to beat Hebert.

The Frenchman had the consolation of sealing one of the three qualifying places for the British Open starting Thursday at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, with England’s Andrew Johnston (62) and Italy’s Nino Bertasio (68) taking the other spots after finishing in a five-way tie for fourth.