Card-off decides New England PGA Pro-Am

Though Pare outshot fellow pro Smith by a commanding 12 strokes, McGee played a strong round to finish the par-70 course in 65 strokes.

But it came down to a card-off for the trophy as Nashawtuc Country Club’s Brian Smith and Garth McGee combined for a 6-under-par 64 win at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club in Middletown, R.I.

Ledgemont Country Club pro Troy Pare began the New England PGA Pro-Am with four straight birdies on his way to top the leaderboard at Monday.

“My partner played great,” Smith said.

“We had a lot of fun, it was a good pairing and he played lights out. I just kind of hung on and tried to help him when I could.”

Advertisement

The two outshot Pare and partner Jeff Kilday with a 31-stroke back nine to seal the win.

For McGee, the course clearly plays to his strengths.

“I’ve been on a pretty good roll the last couple weeks,” he said. “I won the Club Championship, I won the Member-Guest a couple days ago, I just really like the course. I had a lot of really good wedge numbers and the greens were pretty smooth.”

Pare has been on a tear as well, taking second place at last week’s stroke play series event at Manchester Country Club, where the league’s Section Championship takes place next month.

“I pretty much know where it’s going right now, which feels pretty good,” said Pare after an eight-birdie, three-bogey round.

“I’m keeping it in front of me, not really hitting it out of play too often.”

“Today I got on a couple runs, I made three birdies in a row twice out there, including three to finish which was good. When I hit quality shots out there today I pretty much capitalized on all of them.”

Rounding out the podium, Dan Gillis (Nabnasset Lake), Nick Jagoe (Allendale), and Thomas Tobey (Sandwich Hollows), along with their amateur partners, tied for third at 4-under 66.

Advertisement

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.