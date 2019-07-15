Sadio Mane’s success for Senegal could keep him from US

Mané helped the Teranga Lions edge Tunisia, 1-0, in the semifinals on Sunday. Algeria took a 2-1 victory over Nigeria on a 90th-minute free kick by Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez . Mané is tied for second on the tournament scoring list with three goals, one behind Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo . Mané scored 22 goals last season, tied for the Premier League lead with teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang .

Liverpool FC’s roster for a tour of the US could be missing star players, including striker Sadio Mané , who will be performing for Senegal against Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Cairo on Friday.

Salah could miss Liverpool’s visit, which starts against Borussia Dortmund at the University of Notre Dame on Friday and continues against Sevilla FC at Fenway Park on Sunday. Salah was competing for Egypt, but the Pharoahs were upset by South Africa, 1-0, in the Round of 16 on July 6.

Goalkeeper Alisson and forward Roberto Firmino are also questionable for the trip after leading Brazil to the Copa America title, concluding with a 3-1 victory over Peru in the final on July 7.

Liverpool started the Premier League campaign on Aug. 12, concluded the season with a win in the Champions League final on June 1, and will begin competitive play against Chelsea in the Community Shield on Aug. 4. Copa America started on June 14 and the Nations Cup kicked off on June 21.

Meanwhile, Reds coach Jurgen Klopp has been going with young players in preseason, including 18-year-old forwards Rhian Brewster and Bobby Duncan, a cousin of ex-Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard. Other candidates for the US tour include Dutch center back Sepp van den Berg, 17, a recent transfer from PEC Zwolle.

Sevilla, which visits FC Dallas on Wednesday, has acquired midfielder Oliver Torres on a 12 million euro transfer from Porto.

Striker Gustavo Bou could play his first match for the Revolution on Wednesday. (David Silverman/New England Revolution)

Argentinian connection

The last time Gustavo Bou changed teams, he succeeded fellow Argentinian striker Milton Caraglio at Club Tijuana in Mexico in 2017. Bou again followed Caraglio when he joined the Revolution, but their stays in New England have been separated by eight years.

Bou, his P1 work visa approved, could make his Revolution debut against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. Caraglio played for the Revolution in 2011, scoring three goals in 12 games.

Bou, 29, is a year younger than Caraglio, and has followed a similar career trajectory. The Revolution will be Bou’s seventh team in four countries. He is listed with 73 goals in 222 games. Caraglio has performed for 10 teams in five countries, scoring 97 times in 323 matches.

The two would likely complement each other well. Bou stands 5 feet, 10 inches, and can make threatening runs and passes. Caraglio, 6-foot-2, is expected to play as a center forward, back to goal.

Both Bou and Caraglio found success in Liga MX. During the recent Clausura season, Caraglio totaled 11 goals, tied with former FC Dallas Academy striker Rogelio Funes Mori (now Monterrey CF) for third in the scoring race. Bou had eight goals, tied for fifth.

Bou might have to go some to match Caraglio this week. Caraglio opened the scoring as Cruz Azul took a 4-0 victory over Necaxa in the Mexican Supercopa in Carson, Calif., on Sunday.

The Revolution (6-8-6, 24 points) have been overtaken by Orlando City SC (25 points) for eighth place in the Eastern Conference despite an eight-game (4-0-4) unbeaten streak since May 8, their longest since an eight-gamer in 2015. Last season, the Revolution had a seven-game (2-0-5) unbeaten streak, but finished out of the postseason for the third straight time.

Comings and goings

Missing from Benfica’s games in the US will be forward Joao Felix, recently sent to Atletico Madrid on a 126 million euro transfer.

Atletico, meanwhile, has taken in 311 million euros in transfer fees, topped by a 120-million euro deal for Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona.

Benfica, reigning Portuguese champion, will meet Milan at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, July 28. A grass field will be installed, also to be used in the Revolution’s match against Orlando City SC on July 27.

Training days

Sam Mewis received some specialized training in preparing for the Women’s World Cup, working out with local players such as the Revolution’s Scott Caldwell and former Revolution stars Charlie Davies and Shalrie Joseph during the off-season.

“In the winter I was looking for a place to play,” Mewis recalled. “I lucked into it. I called (soccer administrator) Sean Carey and I’m grateful they let me play. It was so good for off-season training — it really pushes me to play quicker, it’s fast-paced, and they were welcoming.”

Carey set up previous matches involving US national teamers Kristie Mewis, Sam’s sister, Stephanie McCaffrey, Heather O’Reilly, Leslie Osborne, and Cat Whitehill.

“There are some younger, very athletic folks in those games,” Carey said. “Of the women we’ve had play there, she [Mewis] is the top player we’ve had, in my opinion. Sam is pretty technical, a well-rounded player. It’s good for her because there’s no place to hide. And she can’t get away with doing the things she can get away with because she’s more athletic than some other girls.”