Brian Gionta, Kelli Stack to be inducted into Boston College Hall of Fame

Brian Gionta, a 2001 graduate who played 16 NHL seasons with the Devils, Canadiens, Sabres, and Bruins. Gionta won a Stanley Cup with the Devils in 2003 and is BC’s all-time leading goal scorer (123) and sits second all-time in points (232). A three-time first team All-American, he was named Hockey East Player of the Year and Walter Brown Award winner in 2001, and was a three-time Hobey Baker Award finalist. He also played for the United States in the 2006 and 2018 Olympics.

Eight former Boston College athletes will be inducted into the school’s Varsity Club Hall of Fame in a ceremony at Conte Forum on Friday, Oct. 18.

Kelli Stack, a two-time American Olympic silver medalist (2010 and 2014) and five-time World Championship gold medalist in women’s hockey. Stack, who graduated in 2011, ranks third on the school’s all-time scoring list with 209 points (98 goals, 111 assists). As a freshman, Stack helped the Eagles win the Beanpot championship and reach the Frozen Four. She was the 2009 Beanpot Most Valuable Player, 2011 New England Player of the Year, a two-time All-American, and three-time Hockey East Player of the Year.

Former New York Giants linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka, who won two Super Bowl rings in nine seasons with the team. A 2005 graduate, Kiwanuka was a two-time first-team All-American selection who racked up 245 tackles and a program-record 37½ sacks during his time at BC. He was drafted with the final pick of the first round (32nd overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Giants.

Chris Snee, Kiwanuka’s teammate both at BC and with the Giants. Snee, a three-year starter at guard, graduated in 2004, and was named to the All-Big East first team and All-American second-team in 2003. The Giants drafted him 34th overall in the second round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He played 10 seasons with the Giants, winning two Super Bowls and garnering four Pro Bowl selections.

Craig Smith, the second-leading scorer in the history of BC’s men’s basketball program (2,349 points) and the all-time rebounding leader (1,114). Smith set a BC freshman scoring record with 617 points and was an All-ACC first team honoree as a senior. A second-round pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by Minnesota, Smith played six seasons with the Timberwolves, Clippers, and Trail Blazers.

Lou Papadellis (men’s soccer, Class of 1981), who was a three-time All New England selection and played in the College All-Star game in 1979 and 1980.

Ted Bassett (men’s tennis, Class of 1974), who went undefeated in 1973 with a 16-0 record before breaking the program record when he recorded 17 wins in 1974.

Owen Murphy (Class of 1926), who earned three letters in football, two in baseball, one in basketball, and one on the track.

The class will also be recognized during halftime of the football game against North Carolina State on Oct. 19.

