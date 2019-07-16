Giants’ Kam Moore suspended for assault

Kicker Robbie Gould signed a four-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers instead of playing this season on the franchise tag. The 49ers had placed the tag on Gould in February for a price tag of about $5 million and faced a Monday deadline to sign him to a long-term deal. ESPN reported that Gould, 36, received a deal worth $19 million with a fully guaranteed $10.5 million in the first two years . . . The Falcons agreed to terms with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a four-year extension before the deadline for franchise-tagged players. NFL.com reported the deal is worth $68 million and makes Garrett the third highest-paid defensive tackle behind the Rams’ Aaron Donald and the Eagles’ Fletcher Cox . . . The Raiders signed veteran guard Jonathan Cooper , 29, after news last week that projected starter Richie Incognito will be suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy . . . Titans defensive lineman Derrick Morgan says he’s retiring after playing nine NFL seasons for five head coaches. Morgan announced his decision on social media and with a post on The Players’ Tribune website. He wrote that he had a strong indication 2018 would be his final season and that he always wanted to leave the game on his own terms . . . Bengals left guard Clint Boling retired after eight seasons in the NFL, citing medical concerns. The club posted that he has been dealing with a blood clot.

The New York Giants suspended safety Kam Moore amid charges he punched a woman, stepped on her neck, and rendered her unconscious. Moore, 22, a Boston College product who played in two games as a rookie last year, has been expected to compete for a backup roster spot and play special teams. The alleged incident took place last Thursday in New Jersey. Moore appeared in state Superior Court in Union County on Monday to face charges of third-degree aggravated assault. According to a criminal complaint, the unidentified woman, who told authorities she had been dating Moore since January, stopped by his home in Linden late Thursday. When she arrived, another woman came out of Moore’s home and the two women began to fight, according to the complaint. When the first woman fell to the ground, the complaint said, Moore stepped on her neck. When she eventually stood up, he allegedly punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious. A friend took the woman to a nearby hospital where she was treated. She gave a statement to police a few hours later. ‘‘The claimant in this matter showed up unannounced and unsolicited at Mr. Moore’s home to begin an altercation with Mr. Moore’s girlfriend and invent these accusations,’’ said Moore’s attorney, Alex Spiro , through Moore’s agent, Eugene T. Lee . ‘‘He will be fully cleared of all charges.’’

Basketball

Simmons gets 5 more years, $170m

The Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press. Simmons, 22, will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. His salary for the next season will jump to about $29.3 million and rise to nearly $39 million in 2024-25, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday. The deal solidifies the 76ers’ core for the next few seasons. All-Star Joel Embiid and Al Horford are under contract though 2023, Tobias Harris through 2024, and now Simmons through 2025. Horford got a $109 million, four-year deal and Embiid agreed last season to a $147 million, five-year deal . . . The Cavaliers released colorful shooting guard J.R. Smith before his $15.6 million contract for next season became guaranteed. The Cavaliers had been trying to trade the 33-year-old Smith for months, but the team was unable to find the right deal even after he agreed to extend his guarantee date from June 30 to July 15. By waiving Smith, the Cavaliers will open salary-cap space and will move under the luxury tax threshold for next season. Smith played in just 11 games last season after he stepped away from the team in hopes of being traded or released . . . Brandon Clarke had 15 points and 16 rebounds to lead the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies to a 95-92 victory over the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the championship game of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Clarke, who was named overall MVP for the summer league, also had three blocks and four assists.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Trade on hold with Wheeler on shelf

Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of shoulder fatigue, which could complicate efforts by the out-of-contention team to trade the righthander before the July 31 deadline. New York made the move retroactive to Friday, and Wheeler will be eligible to be activated July 22. Wheeler, 29, last started July 7 and the Mets said Monday the injury was discovered following the All-Star break. Wheeler is 6-6 with a 4.69 ERA in 19 starts this season, striking out 130 and walking 34 in 119 innings . . . The Tigers bought the contract of reliever Trevor Rosenthal from Triple A Toledo. The righthander was released by the Nationals last month after going 0-1 with a 22.74 ERA in 12 appearances. He allowed 16 earned runs and eight hits with 15 walks in 6⅓ innings. Rosenthal missed all of last season because of elbow surgery and signed with Washington in November. Rosenthal made the NL All-Star team in 2015 when he saved 48 games for St. Louis.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Vierra, Barry tabbed for Allstate All-America Cup

Rising seniors Kristi Vierra of Norwell and Cat Barry of Tabor, a pair of girls’ soccer stars from the South Shore, will participate in the inaugural Allstate All-America Cup July 31 in Orlando, Fla. The Cup will be played in the afternoon before the MLS All-Star Game, with the boys’ game kicking off at noon followed by the girls’ game at 2 p.m., with both matches televised on ESPNU . . . The US men’s soccer team will follow its loss to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final by playing El Tri in an exhibition Sept. 6 at East Rutherford, N.J. . . . Tour de France rookie Wout Van Aert won a sprint to the line while Julian Alaphilippe kept the yellow jersey after contenders got trapped in an echelon in the final miles of Stage 10. A day before the first rest day, crosswinds caused the peloton to stretch and break up during the last 21 miles of the 135-mile trek from Saint-Flour to Albi in southwestern France. Defending champion Geraint Thomas reached the finish line in the main pack but Frenchman Thibaut Pinot and other favorites were caught off guard and lost time. Thomas moved to second place overall, 1 minute 12 seconds behind Alaphilippe, with teammate Egan Bernal in third place, four seconds back . . . Former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov signed a one-year deal in the Kontinental Hockey League as he sits out the final months of his NHL suspension. He is joining Russian KHL club Avangard Omsk after sitting out all of last season. His NHL suspension, imposed after the league determined he committed acts of domestic violence, will end midway through the season. Voynov was suspended indefinitely in October 2014 after being arrested and accused of abusing his wife. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor, left the United States to go back to Russia, and last year had the conviction dismissed by a judge in Los Angeles. His most recent suspension was imposed in April after he applied for reinstatement. Voynov won the Stanley Cup with Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014. Los Angeles still holds Voynov’s NHL rights, but has said it won’t sign a new contract with him.