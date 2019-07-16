Martin Truex Jr. balances his hectic racing life by finding peace on the water

“It is really something I enjoy,” Truex said. “I love doing it. Love the challenge of it, love learning new places and figuring out new fisheries and things like that.”

After all, he spends much of his free time fishing.

If you’re looking for NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., check the closest racetrack or fishing boats on the nearest body of water.

Which is why having a job that takes him to a different city every weekend works out well. The next stop for Truex — New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He will compete in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 as part of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series from July 19-21. Driving the No. 19 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, Truex will look to win his first Cup Series race on a track where he has finished as high as second.

It’s safe to say that the 2017 Cup Series champion will also try to find time for fishing while in town. He is a racecar driver first and foremost, but fishing is an important part of Truex’s day-to-day life.

Growing up near a bay in New Jersey, Truex was exposed to fishing early. His family fishes commercially for clams. Truex also frequently rode his bike to nearby lakes to find fishing opportunities.

He thinks his first ever catch might have been a bluefish in Barnegat Bay.

“I don’t think I was old enough to remember,” Truex said. “I was pretty young.”

The hobby stuck with him even as he got involved with racing. Truex has not lacked success in his racing career. He has won four Cup Series races this season — Richmond, Dover, Charlotte, and Sonoma. That matches his win total from 2016 and 2018. His career high came in 2017, when he won eight Cup Series races. He has 46 top-five finishes over the past three seasons.

None of those accolades have a direct connection to his favorite hobby. But his hobby plays into his overall success on the track.

“[Fishing] is a good way to relax and get rid of the stress of running this crazy life,” Truex said.

Sometimes that means making quick trips during the week leading up to a race. Other times, Truex fishes nearby the track. Ryan Newman, another Cup Series driver, often joins him on Saturdays after practice.

“There are a lot of great places across the country to fish,” Truex said.

Truex’s favorite fishing memory, however, occurred in Canada. Last year, Truex traveled with friends to Prince Edward Island to catch giant bluefin tuna. He said he snagged one fish that weighed about 600 pounds.

“You actually get to see them jumping and breaking the surface of the water,” Truex said. “It’s pretty amazing seeing a fish that big do that.”

Truex, though, does not have any crazy fishing tales despite all of his time out on the water.

“And that’s a good thing,” Truex said. “Especially if you are talking about saltwater fish and being in the ocean or whatever, you don’t really want anything to happen.”

With enough excitement in his life as a NASCAR driver, he doesn’t want his fishing expeditions to be anything but peaceful.

Nick Kelly can be reached at nick.kelly@globe.com.