Herbie Aikens claims top seed at Massachusetts Amateur golf championship

Herbie Aikens of Old Sandwich Golf Club fired a 4-under-par 67 Tuesday in the second round of stroke play to grab the top seed heading into Wednesday’s match play of the 111th Massachusetts Amateur Championship at The Country Club in Brookline.

Aikens had five birdies in his round over the 6,800-yard, par-71 course that is hosting the event for the 11th time. Jimmy Hervol of Hopkinton Country Club shot his second consecutive 69 to finish second at 138. First-round leader Chris Francoeur (Amesbury) and Jack Boulger (Walpole) tied for fourth at 139.

Also breaking par were Dillon Brown (Halifax), at 2 under with rounds of 68 and 72, and Matthew Organisak (71-70, Nashawtuc) and Nick Maccario (69-72, Bradford).