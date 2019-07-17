Herbie Aikens claims top seed at Massachusetts Amateur golf championship
Herbie Aikens of Old Sandwich Golf Club fired a 4-under-par 67 Tuesday in the second round of stroke play to grab the top seed heading into Wednesday’s match play of the 111th Massachusetts Amateur Championship at The Country Club in Brookline.
Aikens had five birdies in his round over the 6,800-yard, par-71 course that is hosting the event for the 11th time. Jimmy Hervol of Hopkinton Country Club shot his second consecutive 69 to finish second at 138. First-round leader Chris Francoeur (Amesbury) and Jack Boulger (Walpole) tied for fourth at 139.
Also breaking par were Dillon Brown (Halifax), at 2 under with rounds of 68 and 72, and Matthew Organisak (71-70, Nashawtuc) and Nick Maccario (69-72, Bradford).
Steve Tasho (Thorny Lea) rebounded from a 7-over 78 in the first round with a 68 — making three straight birdies on Nos. 14-16 — to grab one of the final match-play spots.
One spot in match play remained up for grabs when what began as an eight-man playoff for two berths was suspended because of darkness.
Brockton’s Matt Parziale, who won the event in 2017, and Gloucester’s Mark Turner will continue the sudden-death playoff on the 16th hole Wednesday at 7 a.m. The winner will advance to face the top-seeded Aikens.
The round of 32 matches will begin at 7 a.m. and will be followed by the round of 16 play.
The quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, with the 36-hole championship match set for Friday at The Country Club. All rounds are free and open to the public.