Enes Kanter makes Celtics signing “Officially Official’’ in Twitter video

“Thank you for your amazing support,” Kanter said, pointing to the camera with pen in hand. “I’m really excited about it. And you know what? Let’s do it together.”

Taking a pen to paper was “the first step to a championship,” Enes Kanter said in a video posted to his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon. The 6-foot-11-inch, 250 pound center shared news of his official signing with the Celtics in the 19-second clip, captioning it “Officially Official.”

Kanter, who will wear No. 11, originally agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal, with a player option in the second year, on July 1. The 27-year-old was originally selected by the Jazz in 2011 and has joined the Thunder, Knicks and Blazers across eight NBA seasons, most recently guiding the Blazers to the Western Conference finals while playing through a separated shoulder.

Throughout his career, Kanter has averaged 11.9 points, shooting 54.1 percent from the field and hitting 78 percent of free throws, averaging 7.6 rebounds in 22.2 minutes across 583 games. He has averaged double-digit points and at least six rebounds in each season dating back to 2013-14.

“His ability to get easy baskets in the paint is a problem for opponents,” said Danny Ainge, Celtics president of basketball operations. “I believe he has a chance to progress as a perimeter shooter.”