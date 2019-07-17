Kyle Larson looks to steady his season at New Hampshire

Larson’s victories in the The Monster Energy Open and NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May were non-point exhibition races, leaving him sitting in 14th in the driver standings with 473 points and seven races to go before the start of NASCAR’s 10-race playoffs.

The 2014 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year has recorded three top-5 and seven top-10 finishes through 23 races in 2019. Larson took the checkered flag twice but unfortunately, he didn’t earn any points for those victories.

If there’s a phrase to describe the type of season NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson is having, it would be up and down, very much unlike the flat 1.058-mile oval at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Larson is still among the top 16 who are eligible to qualify for the playoffs, but 30 points separate him from Clint Bowyer, who is 15th with 444 points, and 16th-place Ryan Newman (443). Larson, 26, of Elk Grove, Calif., has made the playoffs in each of his last three seasons, finishing ninth, eighth, and ninth, respectively, driving the No. 42 Chevrolet for the Chip Ganassi Racing stable.

Fresh off a fourth-place finish at last Saturday’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway, Larson is still searching for his first victory of the season heading into Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at NHMS.

He likes his chances to pick up career win No. 6 — which would end a 65-race drought since his last victory at Richmond, Va., Sept. 9, 2017 — in Loudon, where he has posted three runner-up finishes in nine career Cup starts, most recently Sept. 24, 2017.

“I’ve been close to winning a few times there,’’ said Larson, who has recorded an average start of 14.4 and an average finish of 10.6 with 16 laps lead in nine Cup races at the Magic Mile in Loudon. “So I think, depending on how the race goes, I’d like to think we have a good shot there.”

As his track record indicates, Larson has done well at NHMS, where he placed 12th in last year’s race.

The rest of Larson’s 2019 season, however, hasn’t been as consistent as his performances in the Granite State.

He hasn’t had more than two consecutive top 10s. After finishing 10th in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on June 23 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Larson was runner-up to race winner Alex Bowman in the Camping World 400 June 30 at Chicagoland Speedway. He then finished a disappointing 20th at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, but followed it up with an encouraging fourth-place effort in last Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway, where Kurt Busch outdueled his younger brother, Kyle Busch, to win the race.

The victim of four accidents this season, Larson has finished outside the top 20 five times, with his 26th-place finish at Pocono the lone instance where he didn’t wreck his car. Larson said his struggles this season reminded him of his 2018 campaign in which he went winless, but posted 12 top 5s and 19 top 10s, both career highs.

“We’ve had a decently fast racecar, but we’ve had a lot of issues, bad luck, mistakes, but it’s kept me positive throughout the season,” Larson said of this season. “[We] just have to do a better job of executing the races properly and not making mistakes.”

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.