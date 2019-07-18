Two horses killed in collision at Del Mar

Two horses were killed in a collision at Del Mar during training on the second day of the California horse track’s 2019 season. The accident occurred Thursday morning when the horse Charge A Bunch threw rider Geovanni Franco , turned sharply and collided with Carson Valley. Carson Valley’s rider, jockey Assael Espinoza , was taken to a hospital for evaluation but Franco was not injured. Carson Valley’s trainer, Bob Baffert , said it was a freak accident beyond anyone’s control. The Del Mar deaths follow 30 horse fatalities at the just-ended Santa Anita meet. Those deaths led to an array of new procedures intended to increase safety.

Seattle’s NHL expansion team announced its general manager — Ron Francis, a Hall of Famer and a two-time Stanley Cup winner. He will have complete control of operations. The yet-to-be-named team will debut in 2021. This is Francis’s first post-playing career job outside the Carolina Hurricanes . . . Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will go to China as part of the NHL’s continued outreach in that country. Ovechkin will visit Beijing in early August as a league ambassador. He's expected to take part in youth hockey clinics, interviews and business development meetings . . . A man was charged with forging the signature of Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid on team jerseys and then selling them for big profits. Investigators believe 23-year-old Chandra Vinesh Singh sold two items bearing bogus signatures to someone for $1,400, then defrauded another person of $23,000.

Golf

Poston leads PGA Barbasol

J.T. Poston shot a 10-under-par 62 to take a one-stroke lead after the first-round of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky. . . . Morgan Pressel and Paula Creamer shot a best-ball 6-under 64 for a share of the second-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s first-year team event. Stephanie Meadow and Giulia Molinaro had a 61, and Frenchwomen Celine Boutier and Karine Icher shot 62 to match Pressel and Creamer at 10-under 130 at Midland Country Club in Michigan.

NFL

Lawsuit allowed to proceed

A judge in New Orleans won’t stop a lawsuit against the NFL over the playoff ‘‘no-call’’ that led to the St. Louis Rams beating the Saints and advancing to the 2019 Super Bowl. Attorney Antonio LeMon, who filed the damage suit along with three others, said the ruling means commissioner Roger Goodell and game officials can be questioned in depositions. A lawyer for the NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment . . . Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth has recovered enough to receive treatment outside a hospital in Nashville as his search for a new kidney continues, Haynesworth reported on his Instagram account.

Tour de France

Yates posts first stage win

British rider Simon Yates posted his first Tour de France stage win after a long breakaway in the Pyrenees mountains in Bagneres-de-Bigorre. Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader’s yellow jersey ahead of Friday’s time trial in Pau, 1 minute, 12 seconds ahead of defending champion Geraint Thomas.

Miscellany

Chinese perfect in diving

Defending champion Xie Siyi of China won the men's 3-meter springboard final after leader Jack Laugher of Britain faltered on his last dive at the world swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea, and finished third. The victory extended China's perfect run at the championships to 10 gold medals in 10 diving events . . . Rockets star James Harden will acquire a reported five percent stake in the Houston Dynamo (MLS) and Houston Dash (NWSL), as well as BBVA Stadium, according to multiple media reports. . . . Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry underwent a procedure to repair a torn tendon in his left thumb, league sources told ESPN. The thumb injury on his non-shooting hand hampered Lowry throughout the Raptors’ championship run . . . The US Open total purse this year is more than $57 million, the richest in tennis history.