Jimmy Hervol and Steven DiLisio to play in Mass Am final

After a packed Thursday that included both quarterfinal and semifinal matches, the Massachusetts Amateur Championship final is set: Hopkinton’s Jimmy Hervol will take on Salem’s Steven DiLisio on Friday at The Country Club in Brookline.

Hervol, a recent UConn graduate whose college career was filled with accolades and broken records, reached Friday’s final in dramatic fashion with a win over Brett Krekorian (Indian Ridge) in a semifinal that took all 18 holes to complete.

Krekorian squared play three times over the back nine, but a resilient Hervol answered each time on the following hole, including the 18th to give him a 1-up victory.