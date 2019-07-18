Jimmy Hervol and Steven DiLisio to play in Mass Am final
After a packed Thursday that included both quarterfinal and semifinal matches, the Massachusetts Amateur Championship final is set: Hopkinton’s Jimmy Hervol will take on Salem’s Steven DiLisio on Friday at The Country Club in Brookline.
Hervol, a recent UConn graduate whose college career was filled with accolades and broken records, reached Friday’s final in dramatic fashion with a win over Brett Krekorian (Indian Ridge) in a semifinal that took all 18 holes to complete.
Krekorian squared play three times over the back nine, but a resilient Hervol answered each time on the following hole, including the 18th to give him a 1-up victory.
DiLisio first had to take down the red-hot Matt Parziale (Thorny Lea) in a quarterfinal after a Wednesday in which Parziale proved he was an underdog in seed only.
Parziale, who has appeared in three majors over the last two years (Masters 2018, US Open 2018-19), started the tournament strong after knocking off top-seeded Herbie Aikens (Old Sandwich) and earning a decisive 7-and-6 victory over Cody Booska (Greenfield).
DiLisio put a convincing end to the Brockton firefighter’s run, scoring a 7-and-6 win without dropping a hole.
DiLisio’s semifinal against Walpole’s Jack Boulger remained deadlocked through four because neither golfer won a hole. DiLisio took a 1-up lead on the fifth, and won five of the last seven to secure a 4-and-3 win.
Friday’s final is free and open to the public.