Matt Parziale eliminates top seed in first round of match play at Mass. Amateur

Wednesday’s match play at the Massachusetts Amateur Championship at The Country Club was cut short because of severe weather, but not before Brockton firefighter and 2018 Masters participant Matt Parziale stunned top-seeded Herbie Aikens in the Round of 32.

Parziale’s day in Brookline began in a playoff with Gloucester’s Mark Turner for the final spot in the 32-man field that was suspended Tuesday night because of darkness. The 2017 champion eliminated Turner on the first playoff hole, the par-3 16th, and dropped him into the draw against Aikens, who fired qualifying rounds of 68 and 67 to earn medalist honors.

After falling 1-down after two holes to Aikens, Parziale won the next four en route to a 3-up lead after nine. He went on to a 3-and-1 victory, then made quick work Cody Booska (Greenfield), winning six of the first seven holes in a 7-and-6 win.