Nathan Eovaldi solid in first rehab outing at Pawtucket

According to the McCoy Stadium radar gun, he topped out at 98 miles per hour. Eovaldi – who required surgery to remove bone chips in his right elbow after his fourth start of the season, and whose rehab was set back due to biceps tendinitis in June — elicited four swings and misses.

Nathan Eovaldi, in his first game action in just over three months, delivered a dominant inning in a rehab outing on Thursday with Triple-A Pawtucket. The righthander, who is preparing for a relief role with the Red Sox, threw 19 pitches (11 strikes) over a scoreless second inning. None of the four batters he faced put a ball in play, as Eovaldi struck out three (one swinging on a fastball and two looking at curves) and walked one.

At a time when the Red Sox have leaned heavily on their primary late-innings options, Brandon Workman and Matt Barnes, manager Alex Cora suggested the addition of Eovaldi to the bullpen mix could have a meaningful impact as he tries to manage the workloads of his relievers.

“It’s very significant. That’s one more arm,” said Cora. “It’s kind of like the domino effect, like, one more guy is going to help us get the previous inning and the previous inning and the previous inning.”

That said, Cora also cautioned that even more important in controlling the appearances of his bullpen members than the addition of a reliever is improvement from the starting rotation, and in particular more reliable innings contributions.

“Everything starts from the first inning,” said Cora. “We can talk about the bullpen and the back end, but we need our starters to go deep in the game. If we do that — we’re not talking about eight innings, just seven, whatever, six innings for us [will] work — [with] where we’re at offensively right now, it’s just a matter for them to do what they always do and we’ll get rolling.”

