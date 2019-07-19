Brad Keselowski will start on the pole in Sunday’s Cup series race

“As you look to rank the tracks where qualifying well matters, this is certainly toward the top,” Keselowski said. “Maybe the only track I can think of where it is more important is Martinsville in the fall.”

But at the flat and tricky track that is New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a pole-winning lap in qualifying means more.

LOUDON, N.H. — NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski knows better than to get comfortable after winning pole position in qualifying. It guarantees little more than having the chance to start first in the actual race.

It’s why Keselowski couldn’t help but smile Friday evening. When he finished qualifying in 27.927 seconds, he grabbed the No. 1 starting spot at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the 27th annual Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday at 3 p.m., the latest stop in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“We are happy with that effort,” Keselowski said. “It certainly bodes well for us to get those stage wins and of course the overall race win come Sunday, but we still have to go earn it, right? You’re happy for it, you take a breath, you celebrate it, then you get your head back down and go to work.”

Driving the No. 2 Ford Car for Team Penske, Keselowski is no stranger to success at Loudon. He had won the pole three previous times, the latest coming in 2014. He captured his only victory at Loudon earlier that same year.

Keselowski’s best starting position to date this season — third — led him to victory at Martinsville. He has also won races at Atlanta and Kansas in 2019.

Right behind Keselowski will be Kyle Busch in the No. 18 Toyota car. Kurt Busch, in the No. 1 Chevrolet, will start third with Erik Jones (No. 20 car) and Ryan Blaney (No. 12 car) rounding out the top five.

Kyle Busch has picked up victories at ISM Raceway, Auto Club Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Pocono Raceway this season. He finished second at Kentucky last weekend. He will look to win his fourth career race in the Granite State on Sunday, most recently winning in 2015 and 2017.

Busch and Keselowski, often close in competition, will face off again as No. 1 and No. 2. But Keselowski said he isn’t going to focus on winning the first couple of laps against Busch just because of that rivalry.

“I don’t think about it . . . it’s not any disrespect or anything like that,” Keselowski said. “It’s out of a feeling that, to win the race tomorrow, we’re one of [37] cars. He’s one of [37] cars. Do the math. That means I have to beat him and [35] other cars. And I have always felt like if you put too much focus on one, you forget about the other [35]. I could finish [36th] and him finish [37th], and I could tell you I would still not leave this track happy.”

It is Kyle Busch’s older brother, Kurt, who could sneak up from behind the top two and win races on back-to-back weekends. Kurt Busch, who won at Kentucky this past weekend, has triumphed at Loudon three times in his career but is winless in New Hampshire since 2008.

Rounding out the top ten are Martin Truex Jr., Matt DiBenedetto, Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, and Jimmie Johnson. The only previous New Hampshire Motor Speedway winners from that group are Johnson (thrice) and Logano (twice).

Other previous Loudon winners did not fare as well. Ryan Newman, driving the No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway, and Denny Hamlin, driving the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, each had to go to backup cars after the first practice Friday.

The two drivers have each triumphed at New Hampshire Motor Speedway three times. Both drove their backup cars in qualifying.

“It’s a backup for a reason,” Hamlin said after qualifying in the 23rd position. “It’s been in the trailer for a long time, so we’re going to do the best we can with it. Hopefully execute well and have the right strategy and good track position and try to make something of the weekend.”

Alex Bowman will join them in having to use his backup car. Driving the No. 88 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, Bowman failed to complete qualifying after his car faced a mechanical issue, with replay showing his car’s driveshaft falling off on the track.

“A big boom, and something broke,” Bowman said. “I haven’t looked at the car, but obviously the drive shaft is broke. I don’t know if the gear or driveshaft went first. Took out a lot of stuff on the way out. There is oil everywhere.”

Bowman, who won at Chicagoland in June, will start last of the 37 drivers.