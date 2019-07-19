Irishman Shane Lowry shares lead at British Open in Ireland

But he dropped a shot on the 14th, and a bogey on the 18th hole gave him another 67. He was 8-under 134 and tied with J.B. Holmes.

Lowry opened with three straight birdies and became the first player to reach double figures under par when he holed a 40-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole as the roar from the gallery pierced the heavy air and rain on Friday.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Shane Lowry of Ireland goes into the weekend with a share of the lead at the British Open.

Dylan Frittelli of South Africa also was at 8 under until he couldn’t find his tee shot in the high grass right of the 17th fairway and had to go back to the tee to play his third shot. He made double bogey.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy made a charge that delighted the hometown fans, but it wasn’t enough to make the cut in the British Open.

A day after he imploded with a 79 that began with his first tee shot going out of bounds, McIlroy delivered the performance that local fans were expecting. He shot a 6-under 65 to move back to 2 over for the tournament, just outside the cutline of 1 over.

Countryman Darren Clarke made a triple bogey on the final hole to finish the second round at 3 over overall, missing the weekend.

The 2011 champion, who lives in Portrush and knows the course well, shot an even-par 71 in the first round and was still even heading down the 18th fairway on Friday. But his bogey putt from close range was short and his next attempt went right of the hole. He finally tapped in for a 7.

Jordan Spieth announced his presence on the leaderboard with a front-nine run where he played four holes in a combined 5 under.

Spieth briefly moved into a tie for the lead after going birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie beginning at the fifth hole. He would bogey the ninth to finish the front nine in 4-under 32, making him 5 under for the tournament.

The 2017 Open champion was three shots behind J.B. Holmes, who had another strong start to his day. The first day leader was 3 under for the day through six holes and 8 under for the tournament, two shots ahead of Tyrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood.