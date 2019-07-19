Swampscott’s Steven DiLisio rolls to first Mass Am title

“It’s exciting,” DiLisio said. “I’ve been playing in it since I was 12 or 13 years old. It’s tough to beat [this accomplishment]. There’s a ton of great players. Jimmy’s an outstanding player . . . and there’s plenty of others like him, so it feels really good.”

The Swampscott resident defeated Hopkinton’s Jimmy Hervol, 3 and 2, in a meeting of 21-year-olds at The Country Club in Brookline on Friday.

BROOKLINE — Steven DiLisio, who failed to reach the quarterfinals in his first three Massachusetts Amateur appearances, is its 111th tournament champion.

DiLisio, the ninth seed playing out of Salem CC, reached the 36-hole final after match-play wins over Dedham native Sean Fitzpatrick (1-up), Sudbury’s Weston Jones (6 and 4), 2017 champion Matt Parziale of Brockton (7 and 6), and Walpole’s Jack Boulger (4 and 3), a college teammate of Hervol at UConn.

Friday, after the two traded two of the first three holes, DiLisio went ahead on the par-4 sixth hole with a birdie and never relinquished the lead. After halving the next three holes, the St. John’s Prep and Phillips Exeter alum took hole 10 in similar fashion. A 4-foot putt earned him a birdie on hole 12 for a 3-up lead.

Hervol gained momentum heading into the second round when he hit a 12-foot putt for birdie on 18, but DiLisio answered with three more wins on the third nine. As the eventual champion tried to close it out, 5-up with six holes to play, Hervol (Hopkinton CC) stole two consecutive holes, the latter with a 15-foot putt for eagle.

A pair of halved holes, capped with matching birdies on the par-3 16th, resulted in the final.

“[I was] positive,” Hervol said. “I knew we were both playing well, and I knew we were going to keep playing well. It was whoever could get more putts to fall in the second round would come up on top.”

Jimmy Hervol was the second straight UConn player that DiLisio beat in claiming the championship. (Photo courtesy David Colt/Mass Golf)

DiLisio shot a 5-under par 65 in the first round and ended up making 11 birdies in 34 holes. Hervol opened with a 66, and had eight birdies and an eagle overall.

“Part of me wanted to keep playing [after the first round], and part of me wanted to call it for the day,” DiLisio said. “I’m just trying to come out and play as good as I can.”

Hervol, who graduated from Connecticut this spring, will now look to begin a professional career.

For DiLisio, the Mass Am win was not the only thing he’s crossed off of his to-do list this season. The Duke rising senior cracked the starting five in the spring, appearing in 10 tournaments, with 14 of 30 rounds at par or better.

“It’s working hard and sticking to it,” DiLisio said of his improving game. “I’m just slowly trying to get better and better every week, and the spring’s kind of shown that. With the exception of a few tournaments, I played really well. I’m just trying to carry that through.”