Christopher Bell dominates the field in Xfinity victory

‘‘The race cars win the races. The drivers just kind of are along for the ride,’’ Bell said, giving credit to crew chief Jason Ratcliff . ‘‘Jason keeps giving me great race cars. That’s what the key is.’’

Bell led 186 of the 200 laps in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota — only losing the lead when he pitted on Lap 33 — and finished more than four seconds ahead of Cole Custer , the Ford driver who won last weekend at Kentucky Speedway for his fifth victory of the season. Bell has 13 career series victories.

LOUDON, N.H. — Christopher Bell moved into a tie for the NASCAR Xfinity Series victory lead with five, dominating Saturday’s ROXOR 200 in hot conditions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Advertisement

As happy as Ratcliff was to see the 24-year-old driver remain humble, he said Bell has had a lot to do within his own success.

‘‘I've had a lot of good race cars but couldn’t win races in them without the right guy behind the wheel,’’ Ratcliff said. ‘‘He’s being patient. He’s doing a good job of executing each and every week and building on that. We'll just see what tomorrow holds, but I think he’s got good things in store for him.’’

Custer lost the lead on the first lap after starting from the pole.

‘‘I wasn’t driving the car right at the start of the race, so I kind of got behind on adjustments,’’ Custer said. ‘‘I wish we'd had another caution so we could catch up to him.’’

Justin Algaier was third in a Chevrolet. Series points leader Tyler Reddick was fourth in a Chevy, and Paul Menard followed in a Ford.

Harrison Burton was running fifth for JGR until the 154th lap, when he got bumped from behind by Menard and spun out and struck the wall. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton, was able to get back on the track and finished 29th. He and Menard had a lengthy conversation at their cars after the race.

Advertisement

‘‘He hit me twice, and I hit him once,’’ Menard said. ‘‘He was mad at me for hitting him that one time.’’

The 18-year-old Burton didn’t think Menard’s retaliation was justified.

‘‘We had a restart there, the first thing he said he was mad about was I hit him on the restart,’’ Burton said. ‘‘But I was on the apron, and he turned down across my nose. He got mad about that, and then I barely touched his door, and I got out of the gas because I didn’t want to hit him any harder than I did. Then I passed him clean and he wrecked me.’’

Backup needed

Alex Bowman will drive teammate Jimmie Johnson’s spare car in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 after wrecking his backup in the final practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Bowman, one of five drivers already in backups for the Cup race, struck a wall coming out of a turn in Saturday’s practice. Bowman was already in a backup Chevrolet after blowing the drive train in his main car during qualifying Friday.

‘‘We don’t have an issue. We've had a run of bad luck — extremely bad luck,’’ said Jeff Andrews, vice president of competition for Hendrick Motorsports.

Andrews gave an update in the garage as crews worked to switch Johnson’s car into one for Bowman, and Andrews said the car will be fine for Bowman on Sunday. Bowman won his first career Cup race three weeks ago at Chicago.

Advertisement

‘‘It is pretty rare,’’ Andrews said of having to replace a backup car the day before a race.

Four other drivers will be in backups Sunday. Denny Hamlin wrecked his main Toyota during practice Friday. Ryan Newman also hit the wall during practice Friday and will run his backup Ford.

‘‘I've been here quite a few times and never hit the fence, especially there, but it just caught me off guard,’’ Newman said.

Kyle Larson and William Byron will both be in backup Chevys after bumping the wall during practice Saturday.

Coming home

Points leader Joey Logano will be starting eighth Sunday in his Team Penske Ford as he goes for his third victory at New Hampshire, which he calls his ‘‘home track.’’

Logano, from Middletown, Conn., said New Hampshire is the first place he saw a Cup Series race, and loves racing in front of New England fans.

‘‘There’s nothing like winning at your home track so you really want to make it happen there,’’ Logano said.

Logano finished in the top 10 the last two races here.

‘‘I enjoy the challenge of it. It’s definitely one of the most technical race tracks that we go to. You have to be so precise about where you place your car,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s very flat. Cars don’t do what you want them to do at all as flat as it is, trying to get the car to turn and trying to get it to accelerate is always a tough thing and there’s a lot of variables.’’

Advertisement

Fast track

Ryan Blaney’s Ford had the fastest lap in Saturday’s final practice session, averaging 133.572 miles per hour. Toyota drivers had the next two fastest times with Hamlin — in his backup — averaging 133.226 m.p.h. and Kyle Busch at 132.739 m.p.h.

Brad Keselowski, who clinched the pole in qualifying Friday, was sixth fastest at 132.591 m.p.h.

He’ll be back

Kyle Larson put an end to any speculation about him and his ride for next season, saying he'll be back with Chip Ganassi Racing, which has him under contract through next year.