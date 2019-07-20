Julian Alaphilippe keeps overall lead at Tour de France

The first tough 6,500-foot climb of the Tour de France proved to be no obstacle for Julian Alaphilippe , the race leader who kept his yellow jersey while defending champion Geraint Thomas struggled up the Tourmalet pass and lost time on Saturday in La Mongie. Thibaut Pinot won Stage 14 up the legendary ascent in the Pyrenees, making amends for a disaster on Stage 10, when he lost lots of time. Thomas cracked on the final inclines to the top of the pass and couldn’t stay with Pinot and Alaphilippe, who increasingly appears to be justifying French hopes that he could become France’s first Tour winner since 1985.

Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura ran away with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational n Midland, Mich., shooting an 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a six-stroke victory. Clanton and Suwannapura took a five-shot lead into the final round after shooting an alternate-shot 63 on Friday at Midland Country Club in the LPGA Tour’s first-year team event. Suwannapura won her second tour title, and Clanton her first. They finished at 27-under 253. Clanton earned spots the next two weeks in the Evian Championship and Women’s British Open. Suwannapura, from Thailand, won the Marathon Classic last year for her first tour title. Jin Young Ko and Minjee Lee closed with a 58 to finish second . . . Jim Herman had two eagles in a 10-under 62 to keep a one-stroke lead in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky. Herman made an 11-foot eagle putt on the par-5 eighth and a 10-footer on the par-5 15th. He also had six birdies to get to 24-under 192 at rain-softened Keene Trace. Kelly Kraft was second after a 61. He also eagled the 15th, holing a 65-footer. Austin Cook (63) and Bill Haas (65) were four strokes back at 20 under.

BASKETBALL

Bucks sign Korver

Kyle Korver agreed to a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to an ESPN report. The 38-year-old sharpshooter chose the Bucks over the 76ers, having played for Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer for several seasons while he was with the Atlanta Hawks . . . In the WNBA, Marine Johannes scored 17 points, hitting all six of her shots, to lead the host New York Liberty to an 83-78 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Kia Nurse added 14 points for the Liberty. Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles.

BASEBALL

Rays’ Stanek on IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed rigthhander Ryne Stanek on the 10-day injured list with a sore right hip and optioned righthander Brendan McKay to Triple-A Durham. The moves are aimed at helping a taxed bullpen. Reliever Chaz Roe, out since July 9, has been reinstated from the 10-day IL and righthander Hunter Wood was recalled from Durham.

MISCELLANY

McGinn re-signs

The Carolina Hurricanes agreed to a two-year, $4.2 million contract with Brock McGinn and avoided arbitration. The 25-year-old forward will earn $1.9 million next year and $2.3 million for the 2020-21 season. McGinn had 10 goals and 16 assists last year in the regular season, then two goals and four assists in Carolina’s playoff run to the Eastern Conference finals . . . In Major League Soccer, the Revolution play host to FC Cincinnati on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough . . . China’s Yang Jian won the men’s 10-meter platform title at the world diving championship in Gwangju, South Korea. He finished ahead of teammate Yang Hao. Aleksandr Bondar of Russia took bronze.