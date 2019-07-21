Full-throated, Reds-mad crown salutes club at Fenway

Liverpool FC could consider Fenway Park a second home. But the Reds have yet to win in Boston, their losing streak in exhibitions stretching to three after a 2-1 defeat against Sevilla FC on Sunday night.

Alejandro Pozo’s 90th-minute goal made the difference as Sevilla won playing shorthanded, in a spirited match before a near-capacity crowd dominated by red-shirted Liverpool supporters, who saluted their team with a pre-game rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Liverpool has a 4-3-0 record in Massachusetts, its last victory an 8-1 decision over the Boston Metros at Everett Stadium in 1964.