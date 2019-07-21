Full-throated, Reds-mad crown salutes club at Fenway
Liverpool FC could consider Fenway Park a second home. But the Reds have yet to win in Boston, their losing streak in exhibitions stretching to three after a 2-1 defeat against Sevilla FC on Sunday night.
Alejandro Pozo’s 90th-minute goal made the difference as Sevilla won playing shorthanded, in a spirited match before a near-capacity crowd dominated by red-shirted Liverpool supporters, who saluted their team with a pre-game rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
Liverpool has a 4-3-0 record in Massachusetts, its last victory an 8-1 decision over the Boston Metros at Everett Stadium in 1964.
Nolito opened the scoring just after Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was cautioned by referee Fotis Bazakos. Nolito one-timed a low cross that deflected slightly off van Dijk in the 36th minute. Liverpool then pulled winger Ben Woodburn back into a holding role, and Divock Origi equalized, finishing at the back post off a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner in the 44th minute.
Joris Gnagnon was red-carded for a trip on Yasser Larouci in the 76th minute, seconds after what Sevilla players considered a non-call tackle by Dejan Lovren. Larouci was taken to the Red Sox clubhouse on a stretcher four minutes later.
Pozo then finished from point-blank range past Simon Mignolet off a cross from the left by Munir El Haddadi.