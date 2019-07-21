Kevin Harvick gambles and wins at Loudon

LOUDON, N.H. — Kevin Harvick needed his first win of the season, so he and his team decided to gamble.

With a caution signaled at lap 264, Harvick stayed right for no tire change while leader Denny Hamlin switched out two tires. Harvick took the lead and never gave it up the rest of the way, winning the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Sunday for the second consecutive year.

Kyle Busch, driving the No. 18 car, won the first stage. Busch passed pole-winner Brad Keselowski on the first lap and didn’t look back. They traded spots again on Lap 35, but Busch stayed in first most of the opening stage.