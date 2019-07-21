Katie Ledecky loses first major swim final in six years

Ariarne Titmus of Australia chased down Katie Ledecky over the last lap to win the 400-meter freestyle and deny the American star a record fourth straight title at the swimming world championships Sunday in Gwangju, South Korea. It was the 22-year-old Ledecky’s first defeat in the event at a major international meet since 2013. ‘‘This stings a little,’’ Ledecky said. ‘‘It’s not what I'm used to.’’ Titmus overcame a 0.62-second deficit going into the last lap and won by 1.21 seconds over Ledecky. The 18-year-old Aussie touched in 3 minutes, 58.76 seconds. ‘‘I knew that I probably had that in me,’’ Titmus said, ‘‘but, yeah, it’s pretty surreal at the moment.’’ Ledecky finished in 3:59.97 — well off her world record of 3:56.46 set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. ‘‘She ran me right down,’’ the American said. China’s Sun Yang was able to do what Ledecky could not: win his record fourth consecutive title in the men’s 400 free (3:42.44). In the men’s 4x100 freestyle relay, Nathan Adrian anchored the Americans in a meet-record time (3:09.06), a win that came seven months after announcing he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer. The women’s 4x100 free relay went to Australia in 3:30.21, also a championship record. Adam Peaty of Britain became the first man to go under 57 seconds in the 100 breaststroke. He won his semifinal heat in 56.88 seconds, bettering his old world record of 57.10 set last August. Peaty is seeking his third straight world title in the event. The final is Monday night.

Top-seeded John Isner used his blistering serve to overcome scorching conditions and win a title for the fourth time on Newport’s grass courts, beating No. 7 seed Alexander Bublik, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I. Isner was sidelined from April through June after breaking his left foot in the second set of the Miami final, where he lost to Roger Federer. It was the 34-year-old American’s 15th ATP title overall, including Newport wins in 2011, ’12, and ’17. The 22-year-old Bublik played in his first ATP final . . . Australian Peter McNamara, who won three Grand Slam doubles titles and reached a highest singles ranking of No. 7, died from prostate cancer. He was 64. McNamara formed a successful partnership with compatriot Paul McNamee to win the Wimbledon doubles title in 1980 and 1982 and the Australian Open title in 1979.

Miscellany

Brewers All-Star righthander Brandon Woodruff is headed to the injured list after straining his left oblique in Phoenix. Woodruff grimaced after throwing a second strike to Diamondbacks leadoff hitter Tim Locasto in the fourth inning and Milwaukee’s trainer immediately ran out with manager Craig Counsell. Woodruff has been Milwaukee’s best pitcher this season, earning his first NL All-Star nod. He entered Sunday’s game 11-3 with a 3.53 ERA and had allowed three earned runs in 20⅓ innings his previous three starts . . . Mark Reynolds, 35, was cut by the Colorado Rockies two home runs shy of 300 after hitting .170 with four homers and 20 RBIs . . . Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2) floored previously unbeaten welterweight Keith Thurman early and persevered late to an exciting split-decision victory Saturday night in Las Vegas, as the 40-year-old Filipino senator added a third straight win to his late-career resurgence. Pacquiao dropped his previously unbeaten opponent with a combination late in the first round. He dominated the opening rounds with a combination of flair and power that recalled the incredible prime of the only eight-division champion in boxing history. Thurman (29-1) showed remarkable tenacity in rallying through the middle rounds, repeatedly testing Pacquiao’s chin with big shots