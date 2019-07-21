Make it 10 straight unbeaten for streaking Revolution
The New England Revolution are still the hottest team in Major League Soccer.
Carles Gil put the visitors in front just nine minutes in and assisted when Antonio Mlinar Delamea doubled the advantage 10 minutes into the second half, as the Revolution won their first-ever trip to FC Cincinnati, 2-0, on Sunday night.
The victory makes it 10 straight unbeaten for the Revs (8-8-6, 30 pts.), their longest streak since a franchise record 11-game run to open the 2005 season. New England hasn’t lost in MLS play since May 8; the club, then 2-8-2, fired coach Brad Friedel the following afternoon.
Gil’s team-leading seventh tally was a cleanup job. Cristian Penilla fed the ball from left of the 6-yard box to the newest Rev, striker Gustavo Bou, who couldn’t handle the feed with four Cincinnati players in his vicinity. The ball rolled back to Gil in space; he left-footed it over a sprawling Spencer Richey.
Despite controlling the play for the remainder of the half — Cincinnati (5-15-2, 17 pts.), the expansion side which won at Gillette Stadium in March, had just two shots at the break — New England couldn’t build the lead until the 55th minute. Off a short corner, Delamea simply walked through the penalty area unmarked, taking a cross from Gil and heading under Richey for his second goal of the year.
Matt Turner made a career high seven saves for his second straight shutout. The Revolution, which hosts Orlando City on Saturday, has allowed just eight goals in its last 10 matches.
New England moved into the seventh and final playoff position in the Eastern Conference with the win. FC Cincinnati has lost 8 of 10, outscored 33-9 in that stretch.