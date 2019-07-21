Make it 10 straight unbeaten for streaking Revolution

The New England Revolution are still the hottest team in Major League Soccer.

Carles Gil put the visitors in front just nine minutes in and assisted when Antonio Mlinar Delamea doubled the advantage 10 minutes into the second half, as the Revolution won their first-ever trip to FC Cincinnati, 2-0, on Sunday night.

The victory makes it 10 straight unbeaten for the Revs (8-8-6, 30 pts.), their longest streak since a franchise record 11-game run to open the 2005 season. New England hasn’t lost in MLS play since May 8; the club, then 2-8-2, fired coach Brad Friedel the following afternoon.