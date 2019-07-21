MLB boxscore: Orioles 5, Red Sox 0

Boston 000 000 000 — 0 1 0

Baltimore 112 000 01x — 5 7 0

a-struck out for Holt in 8th. LOB—Boston 4, Baltimore 3. 2B—Devers (29), Davis (7). HR—Villar (11), off Hembree, Mancini 2 (21), off Cashner, off Cashner. SB—Betts (12). CS—Ruiz (1). Runners left in scoring position—Boston 2 (Martinez, Benintendi), Baltimore 1 (Ruiz). RISP—Boston 0 for 6, Baltimore 1 for 3. Runners moved up—Bogaerts, Severino, Alberto. GIDP—MHernández, Mancini. DP—Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Holt); Baltimore 1 (Davis, Villar).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner L 9-5 6 6 4 4 2 7 105 4.19 Walden 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.58 Hembree 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 3.44

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wjchwsk W 1-3 7 ⅓ 1 0 0 2 10 105 3.91 Fry ⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.96 Givens 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 4.23

Inherited runners-scored—Fry 1-0. HBP—by Cashner (ReNúñez), by Wojciechowski (Holt). Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion. T—2:44. A—18,173 (45,971).

How the runs scored

FIRST INNING

ORIOLES — Villar struck out. Mancini homered to center on the first pitch. Santander struck out. Núñez struck out.

Advertisement

SECOND INNING

ORIOLES — Smith Jr. walked. Severino grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Holt, Smith Jr. to second. Davis doubled to left, Smith Jr. scored. Alberto grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Holt, Davis to third. Ruiz struck out.

THIRD INNING

ORIOLES — Villar hit an infield single to second. Mancini homered to left on a 3-1 count, Villar scored. Santander struck out. Núñez was hit by a pitch. Núñez was out advancing, catcher Vázquez to shortstop Bogaerts, Núñez out. Smith Jr. lined out to center fielder Bradley Jr.

EIGHTH INNING

ORIOLES — Travis in as first baseman. Hembree pitching. Villar homered to center on a 1-0 count. Mancini struck out. Santander flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Núñez walked on a full count. Smith Jr. struck out.