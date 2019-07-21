scorecardresearch

MLB boxscore: Orioles 5, Red Sox 0

At Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore

BOSTONABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf300012.285
Devers 3b401000.323
Bogaerts ss400002.310
Martinez dh400002.285
Benintendi lf300001.261
Vázquez c300002.289
Bradley Jr. cf200011.231
Holt 1b000010.344
a-Travis ph-1b100001.200
MHernández 2b300001.328
Totals27010312
BALTIMOREABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Villar ss-2b322111.258
Mancini rf422301.289
Santander cf-lf400002.291
ReNúñez dh200012.245
Smith Jr. lf311011.231
Wilkerson cf000000.232
Severino c300001.263
Davis 1b301100.192
Alberto 2b300000.301
Martin ss000000.176
Ruiz 3b301002.241
Totals28575310

Boston 000 000 000 —  0  1  0

Baltimore 112 000 01x —  5  7  0

a-struck out for Holt in 8th. LOB—Boston 4, Baltimore 3. 2B—Devers (29), Davis (7). HR—Villar (11), off Hembree, Mancini 2 (21), off Cashner, off Cashner. SB—Betts (12). CS—Ruiz (1). Runners left in scoring position—Boston 2 (Martinez, Benintendi), Baltimore 1 (Ruiz). RISP—Boston 0 for 6, Baltimore 1 for 3. Runners moved up—Bogaerts, Severino, Alberto. GIDP—MHernández, Mancini. DP—Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Holt); Baltimore 1 (Davis, Villar).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cashner L 9-56644271054.19
Walden10000193.58
Hembree111112193.44
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wjchwsk W 1-371002101053.91
Fry0000293.96
Givens100010144.23

Inherited runners-scored—Fry 1-0. HBP—by Cashner (ReNúñez), by Wojciechowski (Holt). Umpires—Home, John Libka; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tom Hallion. T—2:44. A—18,173 (45,971).

How the runs scored

FIRST INNING

ORIOLES — Villar struck out. Mancini homered to center on the first pitch. Santander struck out. Núñez struck out.

SECOND INNING

ORIOLES — Smith Jr. walked. Severino grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Holt, Smith Jr. to second. Davis doubled to left, Smith Jr. scored. Alberto grounded out, shortstop Bogaerts to first baseman Holt, Davis to third. Ruiz struck out.

THIRD INNING

ORIOLES — Villar hit an infield single to second. Mancini homered to left on a 3-1 count, Villar scored. Santander struck out. Núñez was hit by a pitch. Núñez was out advancing, catcher Vázquez to shortstop Bogaerts, Núñez out. Smith Jr. lined out to center fielder Bradley Jr.

EIGHTH INNING

ORIOLES — Travis in as first baseman. Hembree pitching. Villar homered to center on a 1-0 count. Mancini struck out. Santander flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Núñez walked on a full count. Smith Jr. struck out.