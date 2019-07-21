MLB boxscore: Red Sox 17, Orioles 6

BALTIMORE AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .255 Alberto 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Mancini rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .287 Broxton cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Sisco c 5 0 1 0 0 3 .262 ReNúñez dh 5 1 1 3 0 2 .246 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .230 Santander cf-rf 5 2 4 1 0 0 .299 Davis 1b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .190 Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Martin ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .176 Totals 41 6 14 6 2 10

Boston 041 830 001 — 17 17 0

Baltimore 005 010 000 — 6 14 1

E—Martin (7). LOB—Boston 6, Baltimore 10. 2B—Betts (24), Martinez (20), Holt (8), Mancini 2 (22), Smith Jr. (15), Martin (6). 3B—Devers (3), Santander (1). HR—Betts (15), off Eshelman, Devers (20), off Eshelman, León (3), off Wilkerson, Bradley Jr. 2 (11), off Eshelman, off Yacabonis, ReNúñez (22), off Porcello, Santander (6), off Porcello. Runners left in scoring position—Boston 3 (Bogaerts 2, Bradley Jr.), Baltimore 4 (Sisco, Davis, Ruiz, Martin). RISP—Boston 7 for 12, Baltimore 3 for 10. Runners moved up—Santander. GIDP—Vázquez. DP—Baltimore 1 (Ruiz, Villar, Davis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello W 8-7 5 11 6 6 1 4 99 5.61 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.27 Hernandez 1 1 0 0 1 3 28 3.24 Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.74 Brewer 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.64

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eshelman L 0-2 3 ⅔ 6 9 5 3 3 90 6.91 Yacabonis ⅓ 8 7 7 1 0 32 6.95 TanScott 3 1 0 0 1 3 37 4.40 Wilkerson 2 2 1 1 0 1 20 3.00

Yacabonis pitched to 5 batters in the 5th. Inherited runners-scored—Yacabonis 2-2, TanScott 2-0. HBP—by TanScott (MHernández). WP—Yacabonis 2. Umpires—Home, Tom Hallion; First, John Libka; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor. T—3:29. A—21,339 (45,971).

How the runs scored

SECOND INNING

RED SOX — Martinez singled to center. Benintendi walked on four pitches, Martinez to second. Vázquez singled to center, Martinez scored, Benintendi to third. Bradley Jr. homered to center on the first pitch, Benintendi scored, Vázquez scored. Chavis grounded out, shortstop Martin to first baseman Davis. Holt struck out. Betts grounded out, third baseman Ruiz to first baseman Davis.

THIRD INNING

RED SOX — Devers homered to right on a full count. Bogaerts walked on a full count. Martinez struck out. Benintendi flied out to center fielder Santander. Vázquez flied out to center fielder Santander.

ORIOLES — Martin doubled to right. Villar walked on a full count. Mancini doubled to left, Martin scored, Villar to third. Sisco struck out. Núñez homered to left on a 1-0 count, Villar scored, Mancini scored. Smith Jr. grounded out, second baseman Holt to first baseman Chavis. Santander tripled to right. Davis singled to center, Santander scored. Ruiz lined out to right fielder Betts.

FOURTH INNING

RED SOX — Bradley Jr. lined out to center fielder Santander. Chavis safe at first on throwing error by shortstop Martin. Holt flied out to center fielder Santander. Betts homered to left on the first pitch, Chavis scored. Devers walked on a full count. Bogaerts singled to center, Devers to third. Yacabonis pitching. Martinez doubled to left, Devers scored, Bogaerts scored. On Yacabonis’ wild pitch, Martinez to third. Benintendi walked on a full count. Vázquez singled to left, Martinez scored, Benintendi to third. Bradley Jr. homered off the right field foul pole on a 0-2 count, Benintendi scored, Vázquez scored. Chavis flied out to center fielder Santander.

FIFTH INNING

RED SOX — Holt doubled to center. On Yacabonis’ wild pitch, Holt to third. Betts singled to left, Holt scored. Devers tripled to center, Betts scored. Bogaerts singled to center, Devers scored. Martinez singled to left, Bogaerts to second. Scott pitching. Benintendi struck out. Vázquez grounded into fielder’s choice, shortstop Martin to second baseman Villar, Bogaerts to third, Martinez out. Bradley Jr. grounded out, shortstop Martin to first baseman Davis.

ORIOLES — M.Hernández in as second baseman. Holt in as first baseman. Núñez lined out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Smith Jr. flied out to center fielder Bradley Jr. Santander homered to right on a 0-2 count. Davis singled to right. Ruiz singled to right, Davis to second. Martin grounded out, second baseman M.Hernández to first baseman Holt.

NINTH INNING

RED SOX — Alberto in as second baseman. Travis grounded out, shortstop Martin to first baseman Davis. León homered to center on a 1-0 count. Martinez flied out to center fielder Broxton. Benintendi struck out.