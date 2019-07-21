Red Sox-Rays series thumbnails

ESPN, NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-L ERA LHP Eduardo Rodriguez 11-4 4.34 LHP Jalen Beeks 5-0 2.78

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-L ERA LHP Chris Sale 4-9 4.05 RHP Yonny Chirinos 8-5 3.29

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-L ERA LHP David Price 7-3 3.61 RHP Charlie Morton 11-3 2.61

Head to head: Tampa Bay leads the season series, 5-4, but dropped all three meetings at Tropicana Field in April.

Miscellany: The Rays broke a five-game skid Sunday, beating the White Sox, 4-2 . . . Tampa Bay will be without Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who was placed on the 10-day injured list after spraining his thumb Saturday on a headfirst slide . . . The Rays pitching staff has a 4.36 ERA in July, well off their American League-leading 3.40 ERA for the season . . . Morton leads the AL in ERA.