Red Sox-Rays series thumbnails
At Tropicana Field,
St, Petersburg, Fla.
Monday, 7:10 p.m.
ESPN, NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|LHP Eduardo Rodriguez
|11-4
|4.34
|LHP Jalen Beeks
|5-0
|2.78
Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|LHP Chris Sale
|4-9
|4.05
|RHP Yonny Chirinos
|8-5
|3.29
Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.
NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)
|W-L
|ERA
|LHP David Price
|7-3
|3.61
|RHP Charlie Morton
|11-3
|2.61
Head to head: Tampa Bay leads the season series, 5-4, but dropped all three meetings at Tropicana Field in April.
Miscellany: The Rays broke a five-game skid Sunday, beating the White Sox, 4-2 . . . Tampa Bay will be without Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who was placed on the 10-day injured list after spraining his thumb Saturday on a headfirst slide . . . The Rays pitching staff has a 4.36 ERA in July, well off their American League-leading 3.40 ERA for the season . . . Morton leads the AL in ERA.
