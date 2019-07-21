scorecardresearch

Red Sox-Rays series thumbnails

At Tropicana Field,

St, Petersburg, Fla.

Monday, 7:10 p.m.

ESPN, NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-LERA
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez11-44.34
LHP Jalen Beeks5-02.78

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-LERA
LHP Chris Sale4-94.05
RHP Yonny Chirinos8-53.29

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.

NESN, WEEI-FM (93.7)

W-LERA
LHP David Price7-33.61
RHP Charlie Morton11-32.61

Head to head: Tampa Bay leads the season series, 5-4, but dropped all three meetings at Tropicana Field in April.

Miscellany: The Rays broke a five-game skid Sunday, beating the White Sox, 4-2 . . . Tampa Bay will be without Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who was placed on the 10-day injured list after spraining his thumb Saturday on a headfirst slide . . . The Rays pitching staff has a 4.36 ERA in July, well off their American League-leading 3.40 ERA for the season . . . Morton leads the AL in ERA.

Advertisement