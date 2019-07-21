Shane Lowry wins British Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Shane Lowry has won the British Open for his first major title.

The 32-year-old Irishman held on through a wet and windy day at Royal Portrush to beat Tommy Fletwood by 6 strokes.

Lowry entered the day with a four-stroke lead. He shot 1-over 72 and finished with a 15-under 269 total.