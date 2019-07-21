Tommy Fleetwood swamped — with just about everyone else — on rainy Sunday

A Sunday charge never materialized at the British Open for Fleetwood, the Englishman with the long locks only once getting within three strokes of playing partner and eventual champion Shane Lowry after starting four shots back.

‘‘Oh, Tommy,’’ he said, his shoulders slumping as his third shot from the middle of the fairway at the par-4 seventh hole fell short and into the greenside bunker on the right.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — The rain was verging on torrential, the putts weren’t dropping, and Tommy Fleetwood was looking thoroughly miserable on the most remote part of the soggy Dunluce Links.

That first major title will have to wait at least another year.

Advertisement

‘‘I’m trending in the right way,’’ said Fleetwood, who now has two runner-up finishes at the majors on his résumé. ‘‘I just hope my time will come eventually.’’

It ended up being a slog for Fleetwood on a wet and wild day at Royal Portrush, when there was barely a smile from one of the most easy-going guys in golf as he shot a 3-over 74 to finish six strokes behind Lowry.

The pro-Lowry crowd was fair to the man who came to spoil the party — there were regular roars of ‘‘Come on, Tommy!’’ and polite applause for his best of his shots — and there must have been concerns across the Emerald Isle when Lowry bogeyed the first hole after hitting his opening drive left and then finding the greenside bunker.

But Fleetwood needed to make the most of every opportunity to pressure Lowry, and he didn’t.

He missed to the right a birdie putt from 6 feet at No. 1 that would have halved the deficit. He sent a 12-foot putt for birdie too far right at No. 2, after Lowry had made par. Then he slid left a 5-foot par putt at No. 3, to some whispers of ‘‘Yes!’’ by fans huddled round the green.

Advertisement

Fleetwood’s putter stayed cold. He left a 10-foot putt for birdie centimeters short at No. 4, meaning he dropped a shot to Lowry. After reaching the fifth green with a 3-wood off the tee, he pushed an eagle putt from 12 feet and could only match Lowry’s birdie.

Indeed, Fleetwood’s first putt that wasn’t from tap-in range was at No. 6, and that was to save par.

By then, Lowry had moved six shots clear and was on his way to what Fleetwood described as a ‘‘bit of a procession’’ in the final holes.

‘‘Those first few holes, when you start four back, are pretty crucial,’’ Fleetwood said, ‘‘and I didn’t do a good enough job pressing at that point.’’

Fleetwood knew the game was up when he drove into a bunker at the par-4 14th hole.

‘‘You never want to think like that, and you obviously carry on, but that was pretty much it,’’ he said.

Given his age — 28 — and his talent, there will surely be more chances for the 20th-ranked Fleetwood to win a major.

It didn’t stop this one from hurting.

‘‘I’m not putting down the US Open, but if I could pick one event it would be the [British] Open,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s my dream, and it always will be. And you’re teeing off in the last group on Sunday with a very, very good chance.

Advertisement

‘‘So it feels a lot rougher finishing when you feel like you’ve come so close to what you’ve dreamt as a kid.’’

A proper British Open

Rain is no stranger to the British Open. Wet and windy weather is pretty common in Northern Ireland, too. But the adverse conditions on the final day of this year’s tournament, the first time golf’s oldest major has been across the Irish Sea since 1951, was evident in the scoring Sunday at Royal Portrush.

Tony Finau was the only player who managed even par from the final 20 players who teed off. J.B. Holmes, in the penultimate pairing, shot 87.

‘‘We got the worst of it,’’ Finau said after his 71 gave him a third-place finish, eight shots behind Lowry. ‘‘It started raining and blowing sideways.’’

The R&A decided to move tee times up an hour for the final round in an effort to avoid the worst of the expected heavy rain and wind on Sunday. If they did miss it, they didn’t miss much.

‘‘I felt like I played three different tournaments at this point,’’ said Jon Rahm, a contender early in the tournament who ended up at 3 under after a 75 on Sunday. ‘‘I will say this is proper Open Championship weather to become a champion. You can say you truly became a champion on a perfect Open Championship day. Rain, wind, difficult. Whoever gets to do it, they will be called a champion.’’