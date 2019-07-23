Boston College’s A.J. Dillon, Ben Petrula named to All-ACC preseason team

Boston College running back A.J. Dillon and offensive tackle Ben Petrula were named to the All-ACC preseason team on Tuesday. Dillon, a 6-foot, 250-pound junior and Lawrence Academy graduate, rushed for 1,108 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns in 10 games in 2018. He also finished third in 2019 preseason player of the year voting, garnering 15 points. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (127 points) was named ACC preseason player of the year, ahead of his teammate, running back Travis Etienne (24). Petrula started all 12 games at right tackle last season. The 6-5, 310-pound junior blocked for an offense that produced 4,852 total yards and averaged 32 points per game. Clemson, the defending national champion, has 13 players on this year’s All-ACC preseason team — eight offensive and five defensive. Syracuse placed four players on the team and Miami three.

CYCLING

Ewan wins Tour’s Stage 16

Caleb Ewan of Australia beat his sprinting rivals in suffocating heat to win Stage 16 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, with Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe keeping the race leader’s yellow jersey. With temperatures soaring as high as 104 degrees, Alaphilippe and his main rivals did not attack each other over the 110-mile mainly flat stage in the Nimes hinterland. Defending champion Geraint Thomas crashed about 25 miles after the race started from the Roman city but escaped largely unscathed, with a few scratches on his left elbow. Ewan edged Elia Viviani and Dylan Groenewegen to post his second stage win. Thomas, who is second in the overall standings, had already been caught in pile-ups during the first and eighth stage of the three-week race. Danish rider Jakob Fuglsang, who stood ninth overall, also fell with about 15 miles left and abandoned the Tour.

SWIMMING

Doping protest mars event

A doping cloud that has long hung over the world of swimming reached a new low this week when China’s best swimmer won another gold medal at a premier event but could not contain his anger during the ceremony. Sun Yang barked at the race’s third-place finisher, apparently bothered that Britain’s Duncan Scott refused to acknowledge him and wouldn’t stand next to Sun for photographs. Scott’s protest, and a similar one at an earlier race at the FINA world championships, has highlighted the extent to which the doping issue has roiled the sport. The swimmers are upset that Sun was allowed to compete at all after having taken a hammer to a doping vial that contained his own sample last year, contending that the drug testers were not qualified. Many athletes and others think that FINA is not doing enough to stop doping, and that Sun should have been suspended for his antics. ‘‘The athletes are starting to stand up for themselves and stand up for what they believe in,’’ said American swimmer Lilly King, who’s been outspoken about FINA’s handling of doping issues. ‘‘I commend them. That’s incredibly brave to do something like that.’’

MISCELLANY

Wolff to lead new MLS team

Former US men’s national team player and current assistant coach Josh Wolff will be the first head coach of Austin FC, the new Major League Soccer franchise that is scheduled to begin play in 2021. Wolff’s appointment was announced Tuesday. Austin FC will be MLS’s 27th franchise when it takes the field. Wolff was a striker with the US national team from 1999 to 2008 and was on the World Cup squads in 2002 and 2006 . . . Shaun White is pressing forward with plans to shoot for the Summer Olympics in skateboarding. White said Tuesday on NBC’s ‘‘Today’’ show that he'll compete at world championships in September ‘‘and see what happens’’ before deciding whether to try to earn a spot on the US team for skateboarding’s Olympic debut next summer in Tokyo. The three-time Olympic snowboarding champion has won five of his 23 X Games medals on the summer side in skateboarding. But when snowboarding became an Olympic sport, and with no similar option on the Summer Games side, White focused on the Winter Games . . . The Nashville Predators have avoided arbitration with Colton Sissons by signing the forward to a seven-year, $20 million contract . . . Russian-born boxer Maxim Dadashev has died of injuries suffered during a fight Friday night at a casino resort in Maryland, his wife and officials from Top Rank promotions said Tuesday afternoon. Dadashev, 28, had been hospitalized since late Friday night following surgery for massive head trauma from a loss to Subriel Matias in their 140-pound International Boxing Federation world title eliminator . . . Wrestler and Russian politician Artur Taymazov has been stripped of a second Olympic gold medal for doping. The International Olympic Committee says Taymazov, who already lost his 2008 gold medal for doping, has now been stripped of the 2012 gold. The IOC says he tested positive for the banned steroid turinabol.