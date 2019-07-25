Paula Creamer leads Evian Championship by one stroke

At the Evian Resort Golf Club, where she had a signature win as a teenager, the 32-year-old American moved one shot clear after making her seventh birdie on the par-5 18th.

When Creamer last topped a major leaderboard, she won the 2010 US Women’s Open by four strokes to get her ninth title on the LPGA Tour.

Paula Creamer is leading a major tournament again, shooting a bogey-free 7-under-par 64 Thursday in the first round of the Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Creamer dressed all in black as temperatures rose to 95 degrees in the French heatwave. She took 31 shots to reach the turn and stayed clear of four players who peppered the back nine with birdies.

At 6 under were Brittany Altomare, who earned a career-best runner-up finish in Evian in 2017, seven-time major winner Inbee Park, No. 2-ranked Jin Young Ko, and Mi Hyang Lee.

Two shots behind Creamer at 5 under were Jennifer Kupcho — the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner in April — and Mel Reid of England, who got the day’s only eagle at the 18th.

Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park was among three players on 4 under, three shots back.

PGA — Jon Rahm matched his career low with an 8-under 62 in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, taking advantage of nearly perfect greens to open a three-stroke lead in the World Golf Championships event.

Rahm rolled in five putts of at least 16 feet for birdies in the bogey-free opening round at TPC Southwind in Memphis. The Spaniard finished with a 7-footer to save par.

Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith and Shugo Imahira shot 65. Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter were among six players at 66. Justin Thomas had a 68. Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy each shot 69.

Champions — A quartet of Americans — Wes Short Jr., Scott Dunlap, Scott Parel and Ken Duke — topped the Senior British Open leaderboard, together with England’s Paul Broadhurst, when first-round play was suspended due to fading light.

The leaders were a stroke ahead after a 3-under 67 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in England.

Amputee golfer Geoffrey Nicholas of Australia, who qualified for the event, is at the bottom with 88.

Weather caused about a three-hour delay during the day with play suspended twice because of lightning.

. . .

The 2026 Ryder Cup will be played in Ireland, taking golf’s greatest team event to the home country of British Open champion Shane Lowry.

European organizers say they picked Adare Manor in County Limerick to host the biennial three-day match against the United States.

The US next hosts in 2020 at the Whistling Straits course in Wisconsin.