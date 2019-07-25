Argentinian boxer, 23, dies five days after WBC bout

Hugo Santillán , a 23-year-old boxer from Argentina, died Thursday five days after collapsing after his World Boxing Council Latino Silver lightweight bout Saturday against Uruguayan Eduardo Abreu in San Nicolás, a city 150 miles north of Buenos Aires. Santillán passed out when the result was about to be announced and underwent surgery after the fight but never regained consciousness. Santillán started boxing in 2015 and had a record of 19 wins, 6 losses, 2 draws. Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday, four days after suffering a brain injury in a light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias in Maryland. He was 28.

Sherra Wright, the ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, pleaded guilty Thursday to facilitation of first-degree murder in his shooting death nine years ago, a surprise development in one of the biggest murder cases in Memphis, Tenn. Wright also pleaded guilty to facilitation of a criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder in a hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. She will be eligible for parole in nine years, once 30 percent of her sentence is served . . . The Milwaukee Bucks signed 38-year-old veteran guard Kyle Korver, who had been waived July 7 by Phoenix . . . Washington Wizards forward C.J. Miles will undergo surgery for stress fracture in his left foot. The 32-year-old veteran is expected to be re-evaluated in six weeks. Washington acquired Miles from the Memphis Grizzlies this summer for center Dwight Howard . . . The NBA champion Toronto Raptors signed Cameron Payne, a 6-foot-3-inch free agent guard who played last season with Chicago and Cleveland and averaged more than 6.3 points and 2.7 assists . . . The NBA and the Detroit Pistons settled a lawsuit with the family of G League player Zeke Upshaw, who died after collapsing during a Grand Rapids Drive game last year. A lawsuit filed by Upshaw’s estate said lifesaving measures weren’t attempted in a timely manner.

NHL

Rodrigues awarded $2m

Buffalo Sabres forward Evan Rodrigues was awarded a one-year, $2 million contract following an arbitration hearing. The value of the contract represents a $1.35 million bump in pay over what Rodrigues made last season. He was a restricted free agent who set career highs with nine goals, 29 points and 74 games played in his fourth season with Buffalo. Rodrigues was an undrafted free agent before signing with Buffalo in April 2015 after completing his college career at Boston University, where he was a teammate of current Sabres captain Jack Eichel . . . The St. Louis Blues acquired defenseman Andreas Borgman, 24, from the Toronto Maple Leafs for defenseman Jordan Schmaltz, 25.

Tennis

Tired Djokovic withdraws

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Rogers Cup in Montreal. Djokovic, a four-time champion of the event that rotates between Toronto and Montreal, where he won in 2007 and 2011, said he needed to give his body longer rest and recovery after winning his 16th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in an epic championship match over Roger Federer. With Djokovic out, Rafael Nadal will be the top seed in the event that opens Aug. 2 at IGA Stadium. Nadal won last year in Toronto. Federer pulled out two weeks ago . . . Defending CitiOpen champion Svetlana Kuznetsova pulled out of the US Open tuneup in Washington, D.C., because of visa issues. The 34-year-old Russian announced the problem on Twitter on Thursday and apologized to fans for not being able to compete.

Miscellany

US men to face Uruguay

The US men’s soccer team will play Uruguay in an exhibition at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium on Sept. 10, four days after the Americans face Mexico at East Rutherford, N.J. Both games are on FIFA dates, allowing the US to call in Europe-based players for the match. After failing to reach the 2018 World Cup, the Americans start qualifying for the 2022 World Cup next June . . . American defender Geoff Cameron, 34, of Attleboro, Mass., is moving to Queens Park Rangers from Stoke after spending last season on loan to QPR. Cameron had one goal in 19 Championship League matches for the Hoops last season . . . Furman tabbed Villanova athletic administrator Jason Donnelly as its athletic director. Donnelly succeeds Mike Buddie, who left in May to become Army’s athletic director.